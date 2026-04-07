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Cars & Bikes Auto Planning To Buy Genuine Accessories For Suzuki Burgman Street? Complete Buyer Guide

Planning to buy genuine accessories for Suzuki Burgman Street? Complete guide

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2026, 11:08 am
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Suzuki offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Burgman Street maxi-scooter.

Suzuki Burgman Street
If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street or already own one, here are the genuine accessories for the scooter you can explore.
Suzuki Burgman Street
If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street or already own one, here are the genuine accessories for the scooter you can explore.
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Suzuki Burgman Street is a popular and stylish maxi-scooter in the Indian market that has been in business here for quite a long time. The maxi-scooter comes with a stylish design that grabs attention easily. Adding more zing to it is a peppy engine that promises swift performance. With the ever-evolving consumer preference, the Indian customers have been inclining towards 125 cc engine-powered scooters more instead of the 110-110 cc models. The Suzuki Burgman, being a maxi-scooter, comes with a distinct appearance that sets it apart and enhances its appeal.

The Suzuki Burgman Street, in its stock version, is quite popular. However, if a buyer wants to give it a more distinct visual appearance, there is a wide range of accessories available in the market. Suzuki offers a set of genuine accessories for the Burgman Street.

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Suzuki has just launched the second-generation Burgman Street, which has received a host of updates in its latest avatar. The 2026 Suzuki Burgman Street has become sleeker and more premium-looking, while retaining the maxi-style silhouette. It now gets an updated LED taillight, a dark smoked windscreen, and an upswept muffler. On the feature front, it gets a 4.2-inch connected TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation, a keyless system allowing remote control to open the seat, steering lock and fuel lid access. Also, it comes with a USB charging port, dual utility hooks, and the Suzuki Easy Start System.

If you have been planning to buy the Suzuki Burgman Street or already own one, here are the genuine accessories for the scooter you can explore.

Suzuki Burgman Street: Genuine accessories to explore

Suzuki Burgman Street: Key genuine accessories to buy
AccessoriesPrice
Bar set 2,120
Seat cover 614
Side footrest 992
USB socket 650

Suzuki offers some key genuine accessories for the Suzuki Burgman Street. These include seat cover, side footrest, USB socket and bar set. These accessories come priced between 614 and 2,120. Also, these are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the scooter, as well as add more comfort and convenience for the riders. In a nutshell, these accessories are designed to enhance the functionality of the scooter. These can be purchased online as well as from Suzuki's authorised dealerships.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2026, 11:08 am IST
TAGS: Suzuki Burgman Street Suzuki Burgman Street

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