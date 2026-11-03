Suzuki Motorcycle India records highest-ever monthly sales of 1.46 lakh units in October 2026

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2026, with total volumes rising 13 per cent year-on-year to 1,46,279 units. The company had sold 1,29,261 units in October 2025. The growth was driven by strong domestic demand during the festive season, which helped the two-wheeler manufacturer achieve its best-ever monthly sales in the Indian market.

Domestic sales stood at 1,24,559 units in October 2026, registering a 20 per cent increase over the 1,03,454 units sold in the corresponding month last year. However, exports declined to 21,720 units from 25,807 units in October 2025.

Suzuki Motorcycle India also reported its highest-ever monthly spare parts sales revenue during the month. Revenue from spare parts stood at ₹118.8 crore, marking a 39 per cent year-on-year growth over ₹85.7 crore recorded in October 2025.

Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India, attributed the record performance to festive-season demand and the company's growing customer connect. He also thanked customers, dealer partners, suppliers and employees for their contribution to the milestone.

Apart from its sales performance, Suzuki expanded its product and customer engagement activities in October. The company introduced a new Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray colour option for the V-Strom SX. It also concluded the third edition of the V-Strom Expedition, which saw 43 owners cover 2,535 km from Delhi through Zanskar and Ladakh before reaching Chandigarh.

The company organised its Burgman Hangout Parade across 11 cities to bring owners together, while GIXXER Pitstop events were held in Palakkad and Kolhapur to offer participants curated test rides and an opportunity to engage with the Suzuki riding community.

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