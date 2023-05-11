|Battery Capacity
|2.034 kWh
|Max Speed
|55 kmph
|Range
|106 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hours
Evtric Connect price starts at ₹ 69,771 and goes up to ₹ 95,151 (Ex-showroom). Evtric Connect comes in 2 variants. Evtric Connect's top variant is Dual Battery.
|Model Name
Evtric Connect
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Hero Electric Nyx
|Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
|PURE EV Epluto 7G
|Gemopai Astrid Lite
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Amo Mobility Inspirer
|Komaki SE
|Prevail Electric Wolfury
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹69,771 - 95,151
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹79,999
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
₹96,000
₹89,999
|Battery Capacity
2.034 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.5 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
40 Ah
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
50 Ah
38.25 Ah
|Range
106 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90 km
90-200 km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
150-180 km
110 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
