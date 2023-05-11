Which is the top variant of Evtric Connect? The top variant of Evtric Connect is the Dual Battery.

What are the key specifications of the Evtric Connect? The Evtric Connect is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 106 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.034 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Evtric Connect have, and what is the price range? The Evtric Connect offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 69,771 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Dual Battery is priced at Rs. 95,151 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Evtric Connect? The Evtric Connect is an electric Scooter, Moped Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.034 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 106 km on a single charge.