Evtric Connect

EVTRIC Connect

Launch Date: 11 May 2023
69,771 - 95,151
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Evtric Connect Key Specs
Battery Capacity: 2.034 kWh
Max Speed: 55 kmph
Range: 106 km
Charging time: 4-5 Hours
View all Connect specs and features

Evtric Connect Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Gemopai Astrid Lite

Gemopai Astrid Lite

79,999
Evtric Connect Variants

Evtric Connect price starts at ₹ 69,771 and goes up to ₹ 95,151 (Ex-showroom). Evtric Connect comes in 2 variants. Evtric Connect's top variant is Dual Battery.

2 Variants Available
₹69,771*
Max Power
1 W
Speed
55 kmph
Range
106 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2.034 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
₹95,151*
Max Power
1 W
Speed
55 kmph
Range
106 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2.034 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Evtric Connect Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity: 2.034 kWh
Body Type: Scooter, Moped Scooter
Charging Point: 4-5 Hours
Headlight: LED
Range: 106 km
Charging Time: 4-5 Hours
View all Connect specs and features

Evtric Connect comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Evtric Connect
Okinawa PraiseProHero Electric NyxAmo Mobility Jaunty-3WPURE EV Epluto 7GGemopai Astrid LitePURE EV ETrance NeoAmo Mobility InspirerKomaki SEPrevail Electric Wolfury
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹69,771 - 95,151
₹76,848
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
₹75,499
₹83,999
₹79,999
₹78,999
₹47,149 - 77,999
₹96,000
₹89,999
Battery Capacity
2.034 kWh
2.0 kWh
1.5 kWh
26 Ah
3 kWh
40 Ah
2.5 KWh
34 Ah
50 Ah
38.25 Ah
Range
106 km
88 km/charge
130 km
75 km
90 km
90-200 km
90-120 km/charge
80-90 km
150-180 km
110 km
Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
ABS
-
No
No
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic

Popular Evtric Bikes

  Popular
    View all Evtric Bikes

    Evtric News

    Border roads Organisation will construct a tunnel at the Shinku La pass. The 4.1-km long Shinku La tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by around 60 kms.
    India to get world's highest motorable tunnel soon, to connect Ladakh and Manali
    26 Jul 2024
    2021 Apache RR 310
    TVS Motors updates TVS Connect app with what3words navigation feature
    22 Dec 2021
    Image courtesy: Twitter/@LuftCar_US
    This flying car may make traffic history from 2023. And there's an India connect
    16 Nov 2021
    Transport Ministry in talks with one foreign firm for Delhi-Jaipur electric highway, said Nitin Gadkari. (File photo)
    India's first electric highway likely to connect Delhi and Jaipur: Nitin Gadkari
    17 Sept 2021
    Evtric Rise electric motorcycle
    Evtric Rise electric motorcycle, with 110-km range, launched at 1.60 lakh
    22 Jun 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of ₹95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx's success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     
    Evtric Connect FAQs

    The top variant of Evtric Connect is the Dual Battery.
    The Evtric Connect is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 106 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.034 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Evtric Connect offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 69,771 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Dual Battery is priced at Rs. 95,151 (ex-showroom).
    The Evtric Connect is an electric Scooter, Moped Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.034 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 106 km on a single charge.
    The Evtric Connect has a charging time of 4-5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

