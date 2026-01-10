hamburger icon
Suzuki e Access Specifications

Suzuki e Access starting price is Rs. 1,88,490 in India. Suzuki e Access is available in 1 variant and
1.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Suzuki e Access Specs

Suzuki e Access comes with Automatic transmission. The price of e Access starts at Rs. 1.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki e Access sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian

Suzuki e Access Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1860 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1305 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Height
1135 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
715 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
95 km
Max Speed
71 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
15 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.1 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Swingarm type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Telescopic, Coil Spring ,Oil Damped

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco | Ride A | Ride B, Off-board Charger
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours 12 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Keyless Ignition, Carry hook, Pillion Grab Rail, Calls & Messaging
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
3.07 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Suzuki e Access User Reviews & Ratings

4
31 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
5
4 & aboverating star
20
5 ratingrating star
6
Write a Review
A Reliable Choice from Suzuki
Very good design, looks, and performance. The range is on the lower side, and the price feels a bit high. However, the free extended warranty and buyback assurance options are excellent and add good value.
By: Vasudev (Jan 10, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Suzuki e Access Variants & Price List

Suzuki e Access price starts at ₹ 1.88 Lakhs .

1.88 Lakhs*
71 Kmph
95 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

