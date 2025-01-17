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SUZUKI e Access Colours

₹1.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3822
4.2
100
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

e Access Colours

e Access is available in 4 colours in India - metallic mat black and metallic mat bordeaux red, pearl jade green and metallic mat fibroin gray, pearl grace white and metallic mat fibroin gray and metallic mat stellar blue and metallic mat fibroin gray. You can view your favourite e Access colour image.

Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red
Pearl Jade Green And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray
Pearl Grace White And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray
Metallic Mat Stellar Blue And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray
Metallic mat black and metallic mat bordeaux red

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Suzuki e Access Images

Suzuki e Access Image 1
Suzuki e Access Image 2
Suzuki e Access Image 3
Suzuki e Access Image 4
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Suzuki e Access Image 6

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