SUZUKI e Access Colours

e Access is available in 4 colours in India - metallic mat black and metallic mat bordeaux red, pearl jade green and metallic mat fibroin gray, pearl grace white and metallic mat fibroin gray and metallic mat stellar blue and metallic mat fibroin gray. You can view your favourite e Access colour image.
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