The e Access STD, is priced at ₹1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The e Access STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The e Access STD is available in 4 colour options: Metallic Mat Black And Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, Pearl Jade Green And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Grace White And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the e Access STD include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.
The e Access STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.