e Access
Suzuki e Access Front Right View
1/18
Suzuki e Access Front Left View
2/18
Suzuki e Access Front View
3/18
Suzuki e Access Left View
4/18
Suzuki e Access Rear Left View
5/18
Suzuki e Access Rear Right View
6/18

Suzuki e Access STD

1.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
e Access STD

e Access STD

e Access STD Prices

The e Access STD, is priced at ₹1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

e Access STD Range

The e Access STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

e Access STD Colours

The e Access STD is available in 4 colour options: Metallic Mat Black And Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, Pearl Jade Green And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Grace White And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue And Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray.

e Access STD Battery & Range

e Access STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the e Access STD include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.

e Access STD Specs & Features

The e Access STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Suzuki e Access STD Price

e Access STD

₹1.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,88,490
Insurance
6,637
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,95,127
EMI@4,194/mo
Close

Suzuki e Access STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1860 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1305 mm
Kerb Weight
122 kg
Height
1135 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
715 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
95 km
Max Speed
71 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
15 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.1 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Swingarm type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Telescopic, Coil Spring ,Oil Damped

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco | Ride A | Ride B, Off-board Charger
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours 12 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Keyless Ignition, Carry hook, Pillion Grab Rail, Calls & Messaging
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.07 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Suzuki e Access Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e AccessvsS1 Pro Sport
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e AccessvsEC-06
Ather Energy 450 Apex

Ather Energy 450 Apex

1.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e Accessvs450 Apex
Birla JF

Birla JF

1.63 - 2.31 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e AccessvsJF
Simple Energy One Gen 2

Simple Energy One Gen 2

1.7 - 1.78 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e AccessvsOne Gen 2

view all specs and features

