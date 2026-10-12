VLF Strada Key Specs
- Speed85 kmph
- Range130 - 250 km
- Charging2 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.16 - 4.32 kWh
- Motor Power3 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|VLF Strada
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|250 kmph
|-
|3 kW
|Honda QC3
|Rs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|145 km
|2 Hours 40 Minutes
|-
|StradaVSQC3
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|140 Nm
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|StradaVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|StradaVSChetak
|Honda Activa E
|Rs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|119 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|102 km
|4-5 Hours
|6 kW
|StradaVSActiva E
|Ampere Nexus
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|162 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|100 km
|3 Hours
|3.3 kW
|StradaVSNexus
|Ather Energy Konarc
|Rs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|129 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 40 Minutes
|4.7 kW
|StradaVSKonarc
VLF Strada is available in the 4 Colours in India.
View all Popular Scooters
|Max Power
|4.8 kW
|Battery Capacity
|2.16-4.32 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|34 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|130-250 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
Popular VLF Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price