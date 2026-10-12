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VLF Strada

₹1.2 - 1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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VLF Strada Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    85 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    130 - 250 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    2 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.16 - 4.32 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    3 kW
View All Strada SpecsView specs icon

VLF Strada Variants

VLF Strada price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). VLF Strada comes in 2 variants. VLF Strada's top variant is Max.
2 Variants Available
Strada City
₹1.2 Lakhs*
4.8 kW
85 kmph
130 km
Strada Max
₹1.55 Lakhs*
4.8 kW
85 kmph
250 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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VLF Strada Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Oct 2026
VLF launched the Strada electric scooter in City and Max variants, offering up to 250 km claimed range, priced from ₹1.20 lakh.Read Full Story
HT Auto Awards

VLF Strada Visual Comparison

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VLF Strada comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
VLF Strada
VLF Strada image
Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy250 kmph-3 kW
Honda QC3Honda QC3 imageRs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy145 km2 Hours 40 Minutes-StradaVSQC3
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
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140 NmScooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWStradaVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
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-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-StradaVSChetak
Honda Activa EHonda Activa E imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
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Ampere NexusAmpere Nexus imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards-162 NmScooters-DiscDrumAlloy100 km3 Hours3.3 kWStradaVSNexus
Ather Energy KonarcAther Energy Konarc imageRs. 1.02 LakhsOnwards--Scooters129 kgDiscDrumAlloy161 km5 Hours 40 Minutes4.7 kWStradaVSKonarc

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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VLF Strada Images

VLF Strada Image 1

VLF Strada Colours

VLF Strada is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Carbonio Black
Urbano Silver
Titanio Grey
Luna White
Carbonio black

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VLF Strada Brochure

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VLF Strada Specifications and Features

Max Power4.8 kW
Battery Capacity2.16-4.32 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque34 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range130-250 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time2 Hours
Max Speed85 kmph
View all Strada specs and features

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