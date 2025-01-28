HT Auto
search icon
Yamaha YZF-R9 Front Left View
1/19
UPCOMING
Yamaha YZF-R9 Front Right View
2/19
Yamaha YZF-R9 Front View
3/19
Yamaha YZF-R9 Left View
4/19
Yamaha YZF-R9 Rear Left View
5/19
Yamaha YZF-R9 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/19

YAMAHA YZF-R9

Exp. Launch in Nov 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
13 - 14 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Compare
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
News
News

YZF-R9 Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 937.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

YZF-R9: 890.0 cc

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 120.09 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

YZF-R9: 119.0 ps

Category average

View all YZF-R9 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Yamaha YZF-R9

YZF-R9 Launch Date

The Yamaha YZF-R9 is ...Read More

rs logo
rs logo

Car Insurance from

₹2094*?

Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead

*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with YZF-R9.
Yamaha YZF-R9
Triumph Bonneville T120
VS
Yamaha YZF-R9
Select model
Triumph Bonneville T120
Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus icon
View more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Yamaha YZF-R9 Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville T120

Triumph Bonneville T120

11.09 - 11.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.43 - 12.07 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX-S1000

Suzuki GSX-S1000

12 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

13.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Suzuki Katana

Suzuki Katana

13.61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes

Yamaha YZF-R9 Images

Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 1
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 2
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 3
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 4
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 5
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 6
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 7
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 8
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 9
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 10
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 11
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 12
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 13
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 14
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 15
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 16
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 17
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 18
Yamaha YZF-R9 Image 19
Vehicle Review Contest

Yamaha YZF-R9 Specifications and Features

Max Power119 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Engine890 cc

Popular Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha News

Hero Xoom 160 sits on top of the Hero MotoCorp's Xoom lineup, which also comprises Xoom 110 and Xoom 125.
Hero Xoom 160 vs Yamaha Aerox 155: Which 160 cc scooter should be your pick
28 Jan 2025
The Yamaha Tenere 700 has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is powered by a 698 cc parallel-twin engine.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Yamaha builds hopes for Indian off-road enthusiasts with Tenere 700 ADV
18 Jan 2025
The Yamaha RD 350 was launched in the Indian markets as the Rajdoot 350.
Auto Expo 2025: Yamaha showcases iconic RX 100 and RD 350 bikes at its pavilion
17 Jan 2025
Yamaha is celebrating its 40th anniversary in India and plans to have a host of special models on display at Bharat Mobility 2025
Yamaha to celebrate 40 years in India at Bharat Mobility 2025. To showcase Tenere 700, RD350
15 Jan 2025
Latest news on January 15, 2025: Yamaha is celebrating its 40th anniversary in India and plans to have a host of special models on display at Bharat Mobility 2025
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today January 15, 2025: Yamaha to celebrate 40 years in India at Bharat Mobility 2025. To showcase Tenere 700, RD350
15 Jan 2025
View all
  News
Explore Other Options

Yamaha YZF-R9 FAQs

The Yamaha YZF-R9 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 13-14 Lakhs.
The Yamaha YZF-R9 is expected to launch in Nov 2025, introducing a new addition to the 890 cc segment.
The Yamaha YZF-R9 features a 890 cc engine delivering a powerful 119 PS. It has a manual transmission.
The Yamaha YZF-R9 faces competition from the likes of Triumph Bonneville T120 and Triumph Street Triple in the 890 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Keeway K300 SF

Keeway K300 SF

1.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Scram 440

Royal Enfield Scram 440

2.08 - 2.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

83,080 - 85,878
Check Latest Offers
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

21.1 - 25.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Popular Sports Naked Bikes

Indian FTR

Indian FTR

19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
FTR Price in Delhi
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

4.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
MT-03 Price in Delhi
QJ Motor SRK 400

QJ Motor SRK 400

3.59 - 3.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
SRK 400 Price in Delhi
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

16.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hypermotard 698 Mono Price in Delhi
Orxa Energies Mantis

Orxa Energies Mantis

3.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mantis Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Sports Naked Bikes