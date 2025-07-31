HT Auto
YAMAHA FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Exp. Launch on 31 Jul 2025
1.2 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
About Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launch Date

The Yamaha FZ-S ...Read More

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
HeadlightLED

Yamaha News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 4: Ola S1 Pro+ production commenced, Yamaha R15 hits production milestone, GRAP III revoked in Delhi-NCR
5 Feb 2025
Latest news on February 4, 2025: The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant. Metallic Grey is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,98,300, while the carbon option costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,08,300. The bike maintains its 155 cc engine with 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm torque.
Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 4, 2025: Yamaha R15 crosses 10 lakh production mark. Check details
4 Feb 2025
The R15M, launched by Yamaha Motor India, features a carbon fibre trim variant. Metallic Grey is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,98,300, while the carbon option costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,08,300. The bike maintains its 155 cc engine with 18.10 bhp and 14.2 Nm torque.
Yamaha R15 crosses 10 lakh production mark. Check details
4 Feb 2025
The Yamaha R3 has received a price cut that makes it more competitive within its segment. At the same time, it is not the most well-equipped sports bike that you can get at its price point.
Thinking of Yamaha YZF-R3 alternatives? You can buy these five rival sports bikes
4 Feb 2025
The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 have received a price correction of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh, which make the bikes more competitively priced than before
Yamaha R3 & MT-03 get a massive price cut of 1.10 lakh. Check new prices
31 Jan 2025
Explore Other Options

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid FAQs

The Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs.
The Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is expected to launch on 31st Jul 2025.
It has a manual transmission.
The Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid faces competition from the likes of undefined undefined and undefined undefined , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

