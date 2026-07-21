BMW S 1000 RR: Overview

The BMW S 1000 RR is a litre-class sportbike engineered to provide track-ready performance while maintaining everyday usability. First introduced globally in 2009 as a homologation model for World Superbike competition, the bike soon entered full-scale production in 2010 and has undergone several enhancements since. The 2025 version of the BMW S 1000 RR features minor cosmetic updates and improved equipment over previous models, reinforcing its position as a leader in the superbike segment.

With aerodynamic winglets, an array of electronic riding aids, and an advanced feature suite, the 2025 S 1000 RR continues to be a premium choice in BMW Motorrad’s lineup. The motorcycle is offered at an [ex-showroom price range], catering to enthusiasts who seek a powerful road-legal superbike with cutting-edge control systems and comfort features.

BMW S 1000 RR: Price

The ex-showroom price range for the 2025 BMW S 1000 RR starts at ₹23,25,000 and goes up to ₹28,90,000.

BMW S 1000 RR: Launch Date

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025. The model update highlights a range of refined features and updated bodywork, reinforcing BMW's commitment to delivering exceptional performance.

BMW S 1000 RR: Variants & Colour Options

The S 1000 RR is available in 3 variants. The base variant excludes features like Dynamic Damping Control and cruise control. The Pro variant reinstates these features and offers more colour options, while the top-tier Pro M Sport boasts exclusive M components, including M Carbon wheels and an M seat, tailored for those wishing to enhance both performance and aesthetics.

BMW S 1000 RR: Specs & Features

Powered by a formidable 999 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the S 1000 RR generates an impressive 210 bhp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. This power is transmitted seamlessly through a 6-speed gearbox, allowing for a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds and achieving a top speed of 303 kmph. Constructed on a lightweight cast aluminium frame, the motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, equipped with a sophisticated suspension system comprising 45 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock attached to an aluminium swingarm. Braking performance is enhanced with 320 mm twin front discs and a 220 mm rear disc, both supported by advanced ABS Pro and BMW Integral ABS.

The bike features a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster, providing riders with real-time data, including gear position, lap timing, and ride mode selection. Standard riding modes include Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race, with Pro variants offering additional customizations. Cutting-edge electronics also encompass dynamic traction control, slide control, hill start assist, bi-directional quickshifter, launch control, and a pit lane speed limiter. The 2025 model further integrates Pro riding modes and an innovative M Quick-Action throttle as standard features.

BMW S 1000 RR: Offers & Deals

As of July 2025, BMW Motorrad has not announced any national-level promotional offers on the S 1000 RR. However, buyers are encouraged to check with authorized dealers for potential dealership-level benefits, including exchange bonuses, low EMI schemes, or insurance packages tailored to regional availability. Stay updated with your local BMW Motorrad dealer for the latest offers.

BMW S 1000 RR: Rivals

The BMW S 1000 RR competes fiercely in the litre-class superbike segment, going head-to-head with other high-performance machines such as Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, appealing to riders seeking the pinnacle of motorcycle performance and technology.