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BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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BMW S 1000 RR: Overview

The BMW S 1000 RR is a litre-class sportbike engineered to provide track-ready performance while maintaining everyday usability. First introduced globally in 2009 as a homologation model for World Superbike competition, the bike soon entered full-scale production in 2010 and has undergone several enhancements since. The 2025 version of the BMW S 1000 RR features minor cosmetic updates and improved equipment over previous models, reinforcing its position as a leader in the superbike segment.

With aerodynamic winglets, an array of electronic riding aids, and an advanced feature suite, the 2025 S 1000 RR continues to be a premium choice in BMW Motorrad’s lineup. The motorcycle is offered at an [ex-showroom price range], catering to enthusiasts who seek a powerful road-legal superbike with cutting-edge control systems and comfort features.

BMW S 1000 RR: Price

The ex-showroom price range for the 2025 BMW S 1000 RR starts at 23,25,000 and goes up to 28,90,000.

BMW S 1000 RR: Launch Date

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025. The model update highlights a range of refined features and updated bodywork, reinforcing BMW's commitment to delivering exceptional performance.

BMW S 1000 RR: Variants & Colour Options

The S 1000 RR is available in 3 variants. The base variant excludes features like Dynamic Damping Control and cruise control. The Pro variant reinstates these features and offers more colour options, while the top-tier Pro M Sport boasts exclusive M components, including M Carbon wheels and an M seat, tailored for those wishing to enhance both performance and aesthetics.

BMW S 1000 RR: Specs & Features

Powered by a formidable 999 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the S 1000 RR generates an impressive 210 bhp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. This power is transmitted seamlessly through a 6-speed gearbox, allowing for a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds and achieving a top speed of 303 kmph. Constructed on a lightweight cast aluminium frame, the motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, equipped with a sophisticated suspension system comprising 45 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock attached to an aluminium swingarm. Braking performance is enhanced with 320 mm twin front discs and a 220 mm rear disc, both supported by advanced ABS Pro and BMW Integral ABS.

The bike features a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster, providing riders with real-time data, including gear position, lap timing, and ride mode selection. Standard riding modes include Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race, with Pro variants offering additional customizations. Cutting-edge electronics also encompass dynamic traction control, slide control, hill start assist, bi-directional quickshifter, launch control, and a pit lane speed limiter. The 2025 model further integrates Pro riding modes and an innovative M Quick-Action throttle as standard features.

BMW S 1000 RR: Offers & Deals

As of July 2025, BMW Motorrad has not announced any national-level promotional offers on the S 1000 RR. However, buyers are encouraged to check with authorized dealers for potential dealership-level benefits, including exchange bonuses, low EMI schemes, or insurance packages tailored to regional availability. Stay updated with your local BMW Motorrad dealer for the latest offers.

BMW S 1000 RR: Rivals

The BMW S 1000 RR competes fiercely in the litre-class superbike segment, going head-to-head with other high-performance machines such as Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, appealing to riders seeking the pinnacle of motorcycle performance and technology.

BMW S 1000 RR Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    206.66 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    303 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    113 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    197 kg
View All S 1000 RR SpecsView specs icon

BMW S 1000 RR Variants

BMW S 1000 RR price starts at ₹ 23.25 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 28.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW S 1000 RR comes in 3 variants. BMW S 1000 RR's top variant is Pro M Sport BS6.
3 Variants Available
S 1000 RR STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
999 cc
303 kmph
S 1000 RR Pro BS6
₹26 Lakhs*
999 cc
303 kmph
S 1000 RR Pro M Sport BS6
₹28.9 Lakhs*
999 cc
303 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW S 1000 RR Latest Updates

Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
BMW files a design patent for Concept RR superbike in India, indicating potential market entry. The bike showcases future design and technology, built on the M 1000 RR platform.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
Kimi Antonelli won the chaotic Monaco Grand Prix, becoming the youngest winner in history, ahead of Lewis Hamilton.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
India introduces E85 fuel in Delhi, an ethanol-rich, cost-effective, cleaner alternative to traditional petrol, requiring special flex-fuel engines.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
BMW Motorrad launches exclusive M2-inspired editions of the M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR in South Africa, emphasizing visual distinctiveness.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The summary outlines various motorcycles: TVS Apache RTX, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW F 450 GS, and Triumph Scrambler 400 X, highlighting their unique features, performance, and suitability for riders.Read Full Story

BMW S 1000 RR Visual Comparison

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BMW S 1000 RR comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR image
Rs. 23.25 LakhsOnwards
4.411
999 cc206.66 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes197 kg2073 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
BMW S 1000 RBMW S 1000 R imageRs. 21.27 LakhsOnwards-999 cc169.9 PS114 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes, Roadster Bikes199 kg2090 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyS 1000 RRVSS 1000 R
Kawasaki Z H2Kawasaki Z H2 imageRs. 25.85 LakhsOnwards
51
998 cc200 PS137 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes240 kg2085 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyS 1000 RRVSZ H2
Ducati Streetfighter V4Ducati Streetfighter V4 imageRs. 28.69 LakhsOnwards-1103 cc214 PS120 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes189 kg---AlloyS 1000 RRVSStreetfighter V4
KTM 1390 Super Duke RKTM 1390 Super Duke R imageRs. 22.96 LakhsOnwards
4.42
1350 cc190.34 PS145 NmSports Bikes200 kg-DiscDiscAlloyS 1000 RRVS1390 Super Duke R
Ducati XDiavel V4Ducati XDiavel V4 imageRs. 30.89 LakhsOnwards-1158 cc168.59 PS126 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes--Double DiscDiscAlloyS 1000 RRVSXDiavel V4

BMW S 1000 RR Images

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BMW S 1000 RR Image 6

BMW S 1000 RR Colours

BMW S 1000 RR is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Blackstorm Metallic
Light White M Sport
Passion Red
Blackstorm metallic

BMW S 1000 RR Alternatives

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S 1000 RRvsS 1000 R
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S 1000 RRvsZ H2
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KTM 1390 Super Duke R

KTM 1390 Super Duke R

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S 1000 RRvs1390 Super Duke R
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs
S 1000 RRvsXDiavel V4

BMW S 1000 RR User Reviews & Ratings

4.9Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.4Safety
4.6Design
4.2Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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BMW S 1000 RR User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the BMW S1000 RR for its exceptional performance, comfort, and stylish design. However, they note its high price and expensive accessories as drawbacks.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconImpressive performance and power delivery
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features and stability
  • check circle iconSleek and eye-catching design
  • check circle iconComfortable riding posture
  • check circle iconStrong brand reputation

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh purchase price
  • warning iconExpensive service and spare parts
  • warning iconCostly external accessories
  • warning iconMediocre fuel mileage in city traffic
  • warning iconPower may be overwhelming for beginners
Great Performance But Pricey
This vehicle really shines in performance and safety. The only downside is that the price is a bit on the expensive side. However, you truly get good value for your money with all its features like traction control and engine braking, not to mention the wheelie control and different power options available. Overall, it’s a great choice if you’re willing to spend a little extra.
By: Ritvik Sharma (Aug 21, 2025)
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Amazing Bike but Expensive Accessories
This bike packs a lot of power and honestly, it's way more comfy compared to others in its class. For me, this BMWS1000RR is something special that I cherish. However, I've run into a bit of an issue with the prices of its external accessories. Whenever I want to add things like frame sliders or grill protectors, they can get really pricey. That's been the only hiccup for me.
By: Mahesh Jadhav (Aug 14, 2025)
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Great Bike with Smooth Power Delivery
I've had this bike for a year now, and I think it's really great! The power delivery is smooth, and I find the riding posture much more comfortable compared to other super bikes. The buying experience was positive too, which made it all better. The mileage is about 9 km per liter, which isn't bad at all.
By: Deepak Kumar Mishra (Aug 7, 2025)
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A True Road King
This motorcycle really stands out on the road, kind of like a lion. It totally outshines everything around it, even the Hayabusas! The performance is just excellent, and it looks amazing too. The only thing to note is that this bike is really powerful.
By: Vivek Raj Thakur (Aug 7, 2025)
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Next Level Performance
performance and safety on this bike are just next level. Yes, the price is a bit on the higher side, but honestly, you get full value for what you pay. It comes loaded—traction control, engine braking, wheelie control, different power modes—all very useful features. ABS works brilliantly, especially during sudden braking. The riding posture is comfortable too, not too aggressive like other 1000cc bikes. I’m getting around 12–13 kmpl in city traffic, which is decent for this segment. Totally satisfied with the ride quality
By: Vani Dutta (Jul 26, 2025)
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BMW S 1000 RR Related News

BMW Motorrad has launched exclusive M2-inspired editions of the M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR for South Africa, featuring striking cosmetic upgrades and premium components. No mechanical changes were made, ensuring identical performance to standard models, appealing to enthusiasts and collectors alike.
BMW M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR Get Exclusive M2-Inspired Editions in South Africa
1 May 2026
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
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8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
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 BMW S 1000 RR Related News
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BMW S 1000 RR Brochure

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BMW S 1000 RR Specifications and Features

Max Power206.66 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque113 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage15.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed303 kmph
View all S 1000 RR specs and features

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