BMW S 1000 RR Key Specs
- Engine999 cc
- Mileage15.6 kmpl
- Power206.66 ps
- Speed303 kmph
- Max Torque113 Nm
- Kerb Weight197 kg
The BMW S 1000 RR is a litre-class sportbike engineered to provide track-ready performance while maintaining everyday usability. First introduced globally in 2009 as a homologation model for World Superbike competition, the bike soon entered full-scale production in 2010 and has undergone several enhancements since. The 2025 version of the BMW S 1000 RR features minor cosmetic updates and improved equipment over previous models, reinforcing its position as a leader in the superbike segment.
With aerodynamic winglets, an array of electronic riding aids, and an advanced feature suite, the 2025 S 1000 RR continues to be a premium choice in BMW Motorrad’s lineup. The motorcycle is offered at an [ex-showroom price range], catering to enthusiasts who seek a powerful road-legal superbike with cutting-edge control systems and comfort features.
The ex-showroom price range for the 2025 BMW S 1000 RR starts at ₹23,25,000 and goes up to ₹28,90,000.
The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR was launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025. The model update highlights a range of refined features and updated bodywork, reinforcing BMW's commitment to delivering exceptional performance.
The S 1000 RR is available in 3 variants. The base variant excludes features like Dynamic Damping Control and cruise control. The Pro variant reinstates these features and offers more colour options, while the top-tier Pro M Sport boasts exclusive M components, including M Carbon wheels and an M seat, tailored for those wishing to enhance both performance and aesthetics.
Powered by a formidable 999 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the S 1000 RR generates an impressive 210 bhp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. This power is transmitted seamlessly through a 6-speed gearbox, allowing for a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds and achieving a top speed of 303 kmph. Constructed on a lightweight cast aluminium frame, the motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels, equipped with a sophisticated suspension system comprising 45 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock attached to an aluminium swingarm. Braking performance is enhanced with 320 mm twin front discs and a 220 mm rear disc, both supported by advanced ABS Pro and BMW Integral ABS.
The bike features a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster, providing riders with real-time data, including gear position, lap timing, and ride mode selection. Standard riding modes include Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race, with Pro variants offering additional customizations. Cutting-edge electronics also encompass dynamic traction control, slide control, hill start assist, bi-directional quickshifter, launch control, and a pit lane speed limiter. The 2025 model further integrates Pro riding modes and an innovative M Quick-Action throttle as standard features.
As of July 2025, BMW Motorrad has not announced any national-level promotional offers on the S 1000 RR. However, buyers are encouraged to check with authorized dealers for potential dealership-level benefits, including exchange bonuses, low EMI schemes, or insurance packages tailored to regional availability. Stay updated with your local BMW Motorrad dealer for the latest offers.
The BMW S 1000 RR competes fiercely in the litre-class superbike segment, going head-to-head with other high-performance machines such as Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, appealing to riders seeking the pinnacle of motorcycle performance and technology.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BMW S 1000 RR
|Rs. 23.25 LakhsOnwards
|999 cc
|206.66 PS
|113 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|197 kg
|2073 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|BMW S 1000 R
|Rs. 21.27 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|169.9 PS
|114 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|199 kg
|2090 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|S 1000 RRVSS 1000 R
|Kawasaki Z H2
|Rs. 25.85 LakhsOnwards
|998 cc
|200 PS
|137 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes
|240 kg
|2085 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|S 1000 RRVSZ H2
|Ducati Streetfighter V4
|Rs. 28.69 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1103 cc
|214 PS
|120 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|189 kg
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|S 1000 RRVSStreetfighter V4
|KTM 1390 Super Duke R
|Rs. 22.96 LakhsOnwards
|1350 cc
|190.34 PS
|145 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|200 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|S 1000 RRVS1390 Super Duke R
|Ducati XDiavel V4
|Rs. 30.89 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1158 cc
|168.59 PS
|126 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|S 1000 RRVSXDiavel V4
BMW S 1000 RR is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the BMW S1000 RR for its exceptional performance, comfort, and stylish design. However, they note its high price and expensive accessories as drawbacks.
|Max Power
|206.66 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|113 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|303 kmph
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