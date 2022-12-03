2023 BMW S 1000 RR showcased at IBW 2022 ahead of launch this month

Ahead of its launch on December 10, 2022, BMW Motorrad India has showcased the 2023 S 1000 RR supersport at the ongoing India Bike Week 2022 annual motorcycle festival. The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR arrived globally earlier this year with several upgrades on the cosmetic and feature front. The new S 1000 RR gets a reworked front with a sharper new look while the model now comes with new winglets, all borrowed from the M 1000 RR .

Also Read : In pics: 2023 BMW S 1000 RR breaks cover in India before December 10 launch

The rear profile gets a new tail section, while the chassis has been revised for more lateral flexibility. The steering rake angle is slightly relaxed at 23.6 degrees as opposed to the 23.1 degrees seen on the previous model. The 0.5-degree difference is complemented by the triple clamp offset lowered by 3 mm, which has increased the trail from 94 mm to 99 mm. The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR gets slightly slower to steer but offers better straight line stability with the upgrades.

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR gets comprehensive upgrades with the 999 cc in-line four motor now producing 206.5 bhp

Other upgrades include a slightly longer wheelbase at 1,457 mm and revised swingarm with an adjustable pivot. The 2023 S 1000 RR also comes with Brake Slide Assist and Slide Control Function. You continue to get multiple ride modes, cornering ABS and traction control as standard. There are new colour options as well - Blackstorm metallic, Racing red and the Light white.

Power on the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR comes from the upgraded 999 cc in-line four-cylinder engine that now develops 206.5 bhp at 13,750 rpm, up by 3 bhp from the current model, while peak torque remains the same at 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The motor has received revised intake geometry and intake funnels that help make the extra power. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and bidirectional quickshifter.

Also Read : 2023 BMW S 1000 RR to be launched in India on December 10

The new S 1000 RR is expected to be priced between ₹20-25 lakh (ex-showroom). The current version is priced at ₹19.75 lakh (ex-showroom), so expect a hike of about ₹1.5 lakh on the new version. The model will compete with the Ducati Panigale V4, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Aprilia RSV4, Honda CBR1000RR-R and the likes in the segment.

First Published Date: