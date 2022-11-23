2023 BMW S 1000 RR to be launched in India on December 10

BMW Motorrad India will introduce the 2023 S 1000 RR litre-class motorcycle in the country on December 10, 2022. The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR arrives with model year updates including a revised chassis and engine, new electronics suite, bigger winglets and more. Not just the MY2023 S 1000 RR, BMW India has also announced a host of launches on the same day including the all-new XM plug-in hybrid SUV, the X7 facelift and the M340i xDrive facelift.

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR made its global debut in September this year and gets more tech than before along with an updated engine. Power comes from the same 999 cc liquid-cooled, four-cylinder but the manufacturer has managed to squeeze more power from the same that now stands at 206.5 bhp at 13,750 rpm, up by 3 bhp from the current model. Torque remains the same at 113 rpm available at 11,000 rpm. The engine gets a revised intake geometry and intake funnels that have made the extra power possible. BMW also says the engine speed range is now broader than before, helping push the motor up to 14,600 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission with a bi-directional quickshifter in place.

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR gets new winglets along with a reworked tail section

With respect to design changes, the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR gets a reworked front with new winglets, similar to those on the M 1000 RR. The rear sports a new tail section for a sportier look. The chassis has undergone revisions too with the structure changed for more lateral flexibility. The steering rake angle is slightly relaxed at 23.6 degrees as against the earlier 23.1 degrees. The 0.5-degree difference is complemented by the triple clamp offset lowered by 3 mm, which has increased the trail from 94 mm to 99 mm. While this will make the S 1000 RR slightly slower to steer, it should offer better straight line stability.

The 2023 S 1000 RR’s wheelbase has increased from 1,441 mm to 1,457 mm, and the swingarm gets an adjustable pivot, which can be used to adjust the geometry on the bike or the ride height. Furthermore, upgrades also include the new slide control function added to dynamic traction control. The litre-class offering also comes with Brake Slide Assist, which is a big addition to the electronics suite and helps you slide the bike into a corner when braking. This, of course, works at only certain speeds. The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be sold via the company’s dealership network. Expect prices to be in the vicinity of ₹20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).

