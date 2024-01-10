In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 BMW S 1000 RR or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm.
On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours.
Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours.
The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl.
The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less