In 2023 BMW S 1000 RR or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 BMW S 1000 RR or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs 19.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 11000 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less