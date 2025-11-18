In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 rr
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 23.25 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.6 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|206.66 PS PS
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS