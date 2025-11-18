hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesS 1000 RR vs CBR1000RR-R

BMW S 1000 RR vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 BMW S 1000 RR or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 RR Price starts at Rs. 23.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). S 1000 RR engine makes power and torque 206.66 PS PS & 113 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 RR in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The S 1000 RR mileage is around 15.6 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
S 1000 RR vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S 1000 rr Cbr1000rr-r
BrandBMWHonda
Price₹ 23.25 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage15.6 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc1000 cc
Power206.66 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹23.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

BMW S 1000 RR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Windshield View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L16.1 L
Ground Clearance
140 mm115 mm
Length
2073 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1455 mm
Height
1151 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
197 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
824 mm830 mm
Width
848 mm745 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/55-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium castAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
303 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
206.66 PS @ 13750 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
999 cc1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Water/oil Cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
80 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Aluminium swing arm, full floater pro, compression and rebound damping adjustable, adjustable spring preload, 117 mmUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Front Suspension
Upside- down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, spring preload, rebound and compression stages adjustable, 120 mmShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Shift Assistant Pro, ABS Pro, M GPS Laptrigger, Dynamic Brake Control, On-board ComputerTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.5 Inch TFTTFT
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
25,65,32625,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
23,25,00023,11,292
RTO
1,86,0001,84,903
Insurance
54,32654,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
55,13854,816

S 1000 RR Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
BMW S 1000 RRundefined | Petrol | Manual₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹20.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S 1000 RR vs Ninja ZX-10R

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 have been removed from the Indian website after the first CBU allotment.
Honda removes CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Rebel 500 from website
18 Nov 2025
The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP combines MotoGP-derived aerodynamics, electronic rider aids and premium chassis components.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: 5 things to know about the returning superbike
15 Jun 2026
The BMW S 1000 RR will rival Ducati Panigale V4 and Kawasaki ZX-10R in India.
BMW S 1000 RR launched in India at 20.25 lakh
10 Dec 2022
Honda has introduced multiple new models in its premium motorcycle lineup.
Honda adds E-Clutch to CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp; relaunches CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
12 Jun 2026
BMW Motorrad has launched exclusive M2-inspired editions of the M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR for South Africa, featuring striking cosmetic upgrades and premium components. No mechanical changes were made, ensuring identical performance to standard models, appealing to enthusiasts and collectors alike.
BMW M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR Get Exclusive M2-Inspired Editions in South Africa
1 May 2026
The new BMW M 1000 RR and BMW S 1000 RR are now Euro 5+ compliant.
2025 BMW M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR range unveiled with more power and winglets
1 Nov 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers