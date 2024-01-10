Saved Articles

BMW S 1000 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

BMW S 1000 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price

S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
STD BS6
₹19.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
206.6 PS @ 13500 rpm203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm55 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.3:1-
Displacement
999 cc998 cc
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcementWet multi-disc, manual
Engine Type
Water/oil-cooled 4-cylinder 4-stroke in-line engine, four titanium valves per cylinder, BMW ShiftCamLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm76 mm
No of Cylinders
4-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,69,80918,22,446
Ex-Showroom Price
19,50,00016,47,000
RTO
1,56,0001,31,760
Insurance
44,30943,686
Accessories Charges
19,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
46,63739,171

