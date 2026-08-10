Ducati Diavel 1260 Key Specs
- Engine1262 cc
- Mileage18 kmpl
- Power164.2 ps
- Speed178.85 kmph
- Max Torque129 Nm
- Kerb Weight251 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Ducati Diavel 1260
|Rs. 17.7 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1262 cc
|164.2 PS
|129 Nm
|Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|251 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Harley-Davidson Sportster S
|Rs. 18.05 LakhsOnwards
|1252 cc
|122.3 PS
|125 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|228 kg
|2270 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Diavel 1260VSSportster S
|Max Power
|164.2 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|129 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1262.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|178.85 kmph
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