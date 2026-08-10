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DISCONTINUED

DUCATI Diavel 1260

₹17.7 - 19.25 Lakhs*
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Ducati Diavel 1260 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Ducati Diavel 1260 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

18.05 Lakhs
Diavel 1260vsSportster S
Indian Super Scout

Indian Super Scout

16.15 Lakhs
Diavel 1260vsSuper Scout
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Diavel 1260vs101 Scout
BMW R 12

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21.48 Lakhs
Diavel 1260vsR 12
BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

21.27 Lakhs
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Ducati Diavel 1260 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1262 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    164.2 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    178.85 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    129 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    251 kg
View All Diavel 1260 SpecsView specs icon

Ducati Diavel 1260 Variants

Ducati Diavel 1260 price starts at ₹ 17.7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Diavel 1260 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Diavel 1260's top variant is S.
2 Variants Available
Diavel 1260 STD
₹17.7 Lakhs*
1262 cc
Diavel 1260 S
₹19.25 Lakhs*
1262 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ducati Diavel 1260 Visual Comparison

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Ducati Diavel 1260 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260 image
Rs. 17.7 LakhsOnwards-1262 cc164.2 PS129 NmSuper Bikes, Cruiser Bikes251 kg-DiscDiscAlloy
Harley-Davidson Sportster SHarley-Davidson Sportster S imageRs. 18.05 LakhsOnwards
51
1252 cc122.3 PS125 NmCruiser Bikes228 kg2270 mmDiscDiscAlloyDiavel 1260VSSportster S

Ducati Diavel 1260 Images

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Ducati Diavel 1260 Image 2
Ducati Diavel 1260 Image 3
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Ducati Diavel 1260 Image 5
Ducati Diavel 1260 Image 6

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Ducati Diavel 1260 Specifications and Features

Max Power164.2 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Max Torque129 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage18.0 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1262.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed178.85 kmph
View all Diavel 1260 specs and features

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