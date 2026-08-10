Ducati Diavel 1260 Variants Ducati Diavel 1260 price starts at ₹ 17.7 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Diavel 1260 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Diavel 1260's top variant is S.

2 Variant s Available

Diavel 1260 STD ₹17.7 Lakhs* 1262 cc Diavel 1260 S ₹19.25 Lakhs* 1262 cc