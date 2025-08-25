Indian Super Scout is priced at Rs. 16.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian Super Scout is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian Super Scout comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Super Scout rivals are Indian 101 Scout, Indian Scout Classic, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Indian Scout Rogue.
|Max Power
|106.4 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|108 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1250 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
₹16.15 Lakhs*
₹15.99 Lakhs*
₹14.02 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹17.28 Lakhs*
Power
106.4 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
106.4 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Torque
108 Nm
Torque
109 Nm
Torque
108 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Kerb Weight
268 kg
Kerb Weight
249 Kg
Kerb Weight
252 Kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Length
2206 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2318 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
-
Length
2274 mm
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
