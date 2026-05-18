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Cars & Bikes Auto News Uno Minda Q4 Profit Rises 22% As Fy26 Revenue Crosses 19,500 Crore

Uno Minda Q4 profit rises 22% as FY26 revenue crosses 19,500 crore

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 18 May 2026, 13:21 pm
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  • Uno Minda reported Q4FY26 revenue of 5,336 crore, up 18% YoY, while PAT rose 22% to 326 crore. FY26 revenue increased 17%, and PAT grew 24% year-on-year.

Uno Minda
For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Uno Minda reported normalised consolidated revenue of ₹19,589 crore, compared with ₹16,775 crore in FY25, marking a 17 per cent increase.
Uno Minda
For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Uno Minda reported normalised consolidated revenue of ₹19,589 crore, compared with ₹16,775 crore in FY25, marking a 17 per cent increase.

Auto components maker Uno Minda reported double-digit growth in revenue and profit for both the March quarter and the full financial year FY26. The company posted consolidated revenue of 5,336 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, up 18 per cent from 4,528 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14 per cent year-on-year to 603 crore, while profit after tax attributable to shareholders increased 22 per cent to 326 crore.

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For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Uno Minda reported normalised consolidated revenue of 19,589 crore, compared with 16,775 crore in FY25, marking a 17 per cent increase. Normalised EBITDA for the year stood at 2,182 crore, up 16 per cent from 1,874 crore in the previous financial year.

The company’s normalised profit after tax attributable to shareholders rose 24 per cent year-on-year to 1,166 crore in FY26, compared to 943 crore in FY25.

Uno Minda said growth during the quarter was supported by volume expansion and rising adoption of value-added features across its product portfolio. The company supplies automotive systems and components to passenger vehicle, two-wheeler and commercial vehicle manufacturers.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 1.75 per share for FY26. Including the interim dividend already paid, the total dividend payout for the year stands at 2.65 per share, amounting to 153 crore.

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First Published Date: 18 May 2026, 13:20 pm IST

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