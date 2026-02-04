hamburger icon
Indian Super Scout Specifications

Indian Super Scout starting price is Rs. 16,15,000 in India. Indian Super Scout is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1250 cc engine.
16.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Indian Super Scout Specs

Indian Super Scout comes with 1250 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Super Scout starts at Rs. 16.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).

Indian Super Scout Specifications and Features

STD
Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2206 mm
Ground Clearance
113 mm
Wheelbase
1562 mm
Height
1226 mm
Kerb Weight
268 kg
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
916 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Type
Tube

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
106.4 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
108 Nm @ 6300 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
1250 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
104 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks, Travel - 76 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, Travel - 120 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian 101 Scout

Indian 101 Scout

15.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
101 Scout Specs
Indian Sport Scout

Indian Sport Scout

14.09 LakhsEx-Showroom
Sport Scout Specs
Indian Scout Classic

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scout Classic Specs
Indian Scout Rogue

Indian Scout Rogue

17.28 - 17.41 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scout Rogue Specs
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

18.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Sportster S Specs
Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Speed Twin 1200 Specs

Indian Super Scout Variants & Price List

Indian Super Scout price starts at ₹ 16.15 Lakhs .

16.15 Lakhs*
1250 cc
106.4 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

