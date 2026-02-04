Indian Super Scout comes with 1250 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Super Scout starts at Rs. 16.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Super Scout sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Indian Super Scout price starts at ₹ 16.15 Lakhs .
₹16.15 Lakhs*
1250 cc
106.4 PS
Popular Indian Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2026
Popular Bikes in India 2026
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026