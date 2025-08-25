PriceSpecs & FeaturesImages
Indian 101 Scout Right View1/2
JUST LAUNCHED

INDIAN 101 Scout

15.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Indian 101 Scout Price:

Indian 101 Scout is priced at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian 101 Scout?

The Indian 101 Scout is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian 101 Scout?

Indian 101 Scout comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian 101 Scout?

Indian 101 Scout rivals are Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Indian Scout, Indian Scout Rogue.

Engine

Category Average: 1200.0 cc

101 Scout: 1250.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 103.97 ps

101 Scout: 112.54 ps

View all 101 Scout Specs and Features

view all specs and features
Indian 101 Scout Visual Comparison

Indian 101 Scout
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Indian 101 ScoutSelect model
Harley-Davidson Sportster SSelect model
Right View
Indian 101 Scout Variants

Indian 101 Scout price starts at ₹ 15.99 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
101 Scout STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
1250 cc
Indian 101 Scout Images

Indian 101 Scout Image 1
Indian 101 Scout Image 2

Indian 101 Scout Specifications and Features

Max Power112.54 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque109 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 101 Scout specs and features

Indian 101 Scout comparison with similar bikes

Indian 101 Scout
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Indian Sport Scout Sixty
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Indian Scout
Indian Scout Rogue
Indian 101 Scout
Indian 101 Scout
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Indian Sport Scout Sixty
Indian Sport Scout Sixty
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Indian Scout
Indian Scout
Indian Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
₹15.99 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹13.28 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹17.83 Lakhs*
₹17.28 Lakhs*
Power
112.54 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
86.17 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
127.8 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Torque
109 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Kerb Weight
249 Kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Length
2206 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
-
Length
2324 mm
Length
2274 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
101 Scout vs Sportster S
101 Scout vs Sport Scout Sixty
101 Scout vs Speed Twin 1200
101 Scout vs Scout
101 Scout vs Scout Rogue

View all Indian Bikes

News

    Indian 101 Scout FAQs

    Indian 101 Scout comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Indian 101 Scout boasts a 1250 cc engine, generating a max power of 112.54 PS.
    The Indian 101 Scout offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

    view all specs and features