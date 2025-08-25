Indian 101 Scout Price:

Indian 101 Scout is priced at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian 101 Scout?

The Indian 101 Scout is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian 101 Scout?

Indian 101 Scout comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian 101 Scout?

Indian 101 Scout rivals are Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Indian Scout, Indian Scout Rogue.