Indian 101 Scout is priced at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian 101 Scout is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian 101 Scout comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1250 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian 101 Scout rivals are Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Indian Scout, Indian Scout Rogue.
Category Average: 1200.0 cc
101 Scout: 1250.0 cc
Category Average: 103.97 ps
101 Scout: 112.54 ps
|Max Power
|112.54 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|109 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1250 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
₹15.99 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹13.28 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹17.83 Lakhs*
₹17.28 Lakhs*
Power
112.54 PS
Power
122.3 PS
Power
86.17 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
127.8 PS
Power
95.1 PS
Torque
109 Nm
Torque
125 Nm
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Torque
97 Nm
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1252 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Engine
1133 cc
Kerb Weight
249 Kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
256 Kg
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Length
2206 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
-
Length
2324 mm
Length
2274 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
