Category Average: 1200.0 cc
Speed Twin 1200: 1200.0 cc
Category Average: 94.6 ps
Speed Twin 1200: 105.0 ps
|Max Power
|105 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1200 cc
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Speed Twin 1200 vs Nightster
|Speed Twin 1200 vs Bonneville Speedmaster
|Speed Twin 1200 vs Bonneville Bobber
|Speed Twin 1200 vs Sportster S
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price