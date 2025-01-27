HT Auto
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Front Right View
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Front View
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Left View
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Rear Left View
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Rear Right View
6/24

TRIUMPH Speed Twin 1200

Launch Date: 27 Jan 2025
12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Delhi
Speed Twin 1200 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1200.0 cc

Speed Twin 1200: 1200.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 94.6 ps

Speed Twin 1200: 105.0 ps

About Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Latest Update

  • 2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch
  • Auto recap, Jan 25: Skoda EV for India, Tata Motors bets big on local battery, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sales milestone

    • Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Price:

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is priced between Rs. 12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

    How many variants are there for Triumph Speed Twin 1200?

    The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is available in 2 variants - STD, RS.

    What are the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 colour options?

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 comes in five colour options: Aluminium Silver, Baja Orange Sapphire Black, Carnival Red And Sapphire Black, Sapphire Black, Crystal White And Sapphire Black.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Speed Twin 1200?

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 comes with 1200 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

    Which are the major rivals of Triumph Speed Twin 1200?

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Harley-Davidson Sportster S.

    plus icon
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Alternatives

    Harley-Davidson Nightster

    Harley-Davidson Nightster

    13.39 - 14.09 Lakhs
    Speed Twin 1200vsNightster
    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

    12.05 - 12.65 Lakhs
    Speed Twin 1200vsBonneville Speedmaster
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber

    Triumph Bonneville Bobber

    12.05 - 12.65 Lakhs
    Speed Twin 1200vsBonneville Bobber
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S

    Harley-Davidson Sportster S

    16.49 Lakhs
    Speed Twin 1200vsSportster S
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Variants

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 price starts at ₹ 12.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Speed Twin 1200 comes in 2 variants. Triumph Speed Twin 1200's top variant is RS.

    2 Variants Available
    ₹12.75 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1200 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    ₹15.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1200 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Images

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 1
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 2
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 3
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 4
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 5
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 6
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 7
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 8
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 9
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 10
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 11
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 12
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 13
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 14
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 15
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 16
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 17
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 18
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 19
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 20
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 21
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 22
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 23
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Image 24
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Specifications and Features

    Max Power105 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1200 cc
    View all Speed Twin 1200 specs and features

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 comparison with similar bikes

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200
    Harley-Davidson Nightster
    Harley-Davidson Nightster
    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
    Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S
    Harley-Davidson Sportster S
    ₹12.75 Lakhs*
    ₹13.39 Lakhs*
    ₹12.05 Lakhs*
    ₹12.05 Lakhs*
    ₹16.49 Lakhs*
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewingSpeed Twin 1200 vs NightsterSpeed Twin 1200 vs Bonneville SpeedmasterSpeed Twin 1200 vs Bonneville BobberSpeed Twin 1200 vs Sportster S
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 News

    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 has been listed on the official website and will soon go on sale.
    2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch
    25 Jan 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 25: Skoda EV for India, Tata Motors bets big on local battery, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 sales milestone
    26 Jan 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 12: Mercedes-Benz India expansion plan, Triumph Scrambler 400X offer & more
    13 Jan 2025
    The Triumph Scrambler 400X, as part of the year-end offer, gets a wide range of accessories, which come free for the buyers of the motorcycle.
    Triumph Scrambler 400X your dream bike? This is possibly the best time to buy it. Here's why
    12 Jan 2025
    The Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition motorcycle is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.
    Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition breaks cover globally but you may not be able to buy it
    1 Jan 2025
    View all
     Triumph Speed Twin 1200 News
    Triumph Speed Twin 1200 FAQs

    The top variant of Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is the RS.
    The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 boasts a 1200 cc engine, generating a max power of 105 PS.
    The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 12.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, RS is priced at Rs. 15.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

    Check Latest Offers
