Indian 101 Scout STD

17.70 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian 101 Scout Key Specs
Engine1250 cc
101 Scout STD

101 Scout STD Prices

The 101 Scout STD, is listed at ₹17.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

101 Scout STD Mileage

All variants of the 101 Scout offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

101 Scout STD Colours

The 101 Scout STD is available in 2 colour options: Ghost White Metallic With Graphics, Sunset Red Metallic With Graphics.

101 Scout STD Engine and Transmission

The 101 Scout STD is powered by a 1250 cc engine.

101 Scout STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 101 Scout's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Super Scout priced ₹16.15 Lakhs or the Indian Sport Scout priced ₹14.09 Lakhs.

101 Scout STD Specs & Features

The 101 Scout STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Charging Port and Display.

Indian 101 Scout STD Price

101 Scout STD

₹17.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,99,000
RTO
1,27,920
Insurance
42,932
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,69,852
EMI@38,041/mo
Close

Indian 101 Scout STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
113 mm
Length
2206 mm
Wheelbase
1562 mm
Kerb Weight
249 Kg
Height
1155 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm
Width
956 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
112.54 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
109 Nm @ 6300 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
1250 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
104 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork, Travel - 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Piggyback Shocks, Travel - 76 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian 101 Scout STD EMI
EMI34,237 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,92,866
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,92,866
Interest Amount
4,61,348
Payable Amount
20,54,214

