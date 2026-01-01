|Engine
|1250 cc
The 101 Scout STD, is listed at ₹17.70 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 101 Scout offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 101 Scout STD is available in 2 colour options: Ghost White Metallic With Graphics, Sunset Red Metallic With Graphics.
The 101 Scout STD is powered by a 1250 cc engine.
In the 101 Scout's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Super Scout priced ₹16.15 Lakhs or the Indian Sport Scout priced ₹14.09 Lakhs.
The 101 Scout STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, USB Charging Port and Display.