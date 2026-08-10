PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageImages
1/7

INDIAN Chieftain Limited

₹34.26 - 34.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Indian Chieftain Limited Price:

Indian Chieftain Limited is priced between Rs. 34.26 - 34.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Chieftain Limited?

The Indian Chieftain Limited is available in 2 variants - Deepwater Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Chieftain Limited?

Indian Chieftain Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Chieftain Limited?

Indian Chieftain Limited rivals are Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, BMW K 1600 Grand America, BMW K 1600 Bagger, Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited.

What is the mileage of Indian Chieftain Limited?

Indian Chieftain Limited comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Indian Chieftain Limited Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1890 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    185 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    171 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    373 kg
View All Chieftain Limited SpecsView specs icon

Indian Chieftain Limited Variants

Indian Chieftain Limited price starts at ₹ 34.26 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 34.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Chieftain Limited comes in 2 variants. Indian Chieftain Limited's top variant is Silver Quartz Metallic.
2 Variants Available
Chieftain Limited Deepwater Metallic
₹34.26 Lakhs*
1890 cc
185 kmph
Chieftain Limited Silver Quartz Metallic
₹34.4 Lakhs*
1890 cc
185 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Indian Chieftain Limited Latest Updates

Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
Lumax Industries adopts Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to streamline global engineering operations and enhance collaboration in advanced automotive lighting development.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
India has seen consecutive petrol and diesel price hikes, driven by rising global crude oil costs, totaling ₹4 per litre.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Apr 2026
The government and auto industry discuss future fuel efficiency rules, aiming for consensus on CAFE-III norms by April 2027.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Feb 2026
The article highlights five affordable motorcycles with USD front forks, emphasizing improved performance and handling over aesthetics.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Dec 2025
Europe's emissions policy shift boosts platinum prices, signaling the prolonged use of combustion engines and tighter environmental regulations.Read Full Story

Indian Chieftain Limited Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Chieftain Limited.
Indian Chieftain Limited
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
VS
Indian Chieftain LimitedSelect model
Indian Chieftain Dark HorseSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Brand Logo And Name View
Headlight View
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Indian Chieftain Limited comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Indian Chieftain Limited
Indian Chieftain Limited image
Rs. 34.26 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc-171 NmTourer Bikes373 kg2506 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
Indian Springfield Dark HorseIndian Springfield Dark Horse imageRs. 29.56 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc-171 NmTourer Bikes376 kg2583 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyChieftain LimitedVSSpringfield Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark HorseIndian Chieftain Dark Horse imageRs. 32 LakhsOnwards-1834 cc127.74 PS180.32 NmTourer Bikes383 kg2503 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyChieftain LimitedVSChieftain Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Street GlideHarley-Davidson Street Glide imageRs. 39.3 LakhsOnwards-1923 cc108.77 PS175 NmSuper Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes368 kg2410 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumChieftain LimitedVSStreet Glide
BMW K 1600 Grand AmericaBMW K 1600 Grand America imageRs. 33 LakhsOnwards-1649 cc160.4 PS180 NmTourer Bikes367 kg2470 mmDiscDiscAlloyChieftain LimitedVSK 1600 Grand America
BMW K 1600 BaggerBMW K 1600 Bagger imageRs. 35.62 LakhsOnwards-1649 cc160.43 PS180 NmTourer Bikes344 kg2470 mmDouble Disc--Chieftain LimitedVSK 1600 Bagger
Indian ChallengerIndian Challenger imageRs. 36.97 LakhsOnwards-1769 cc122.5 PS178 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes377 kg2500.7 mmDiscDiscAlloyChieftain LimitedVSChallenger

Indian Chieftain Limited Images

Indian Chieftain Limited Image 1
Indian Chieftain Limited Image 2
Indian Chieftain Limited Image 3
Indian Chieftain Limited Image 4
Indian Chieftain Limited Image 5
Indian Chieftain Limited Image 6

Indian Chieftain Limited Alternatives

Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Indian Springfield Dark Horse

29.56 - 41.96 Lakhs
Chieftain LimitedvsSpringfield Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

32 - 40.92 Lakhs
Chieftain LimitedvsChieftain Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 Lakhs
Chieftain LimitedvsStreet Glide
BMW K 1600 Grand America

BMW K 1600 Grand America

33 Lakhs
Chieftain LimitedvsK 1600 Grand America
BMW K 1600 Bagger

BMW K 1600 Bagger

35.62 - 37.5 Lakhs
Chieftain LimitedvsK 1600 Bagger
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited

37.11 Lakhs
Chieftain LimitedvsChieftain Power Plus Limited

News

Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Indian Chieftain Limited Specifications and Features

Body TypeTourer Bikes
Max Torque171 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.0 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine1890 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed185 kmph
View all Chieftain Limited specs and features

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Indian Bikes

Top Luxury Bikes

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes
HomeNew BikesIndian BikesIndian Chieftain Limited