Indian Chieftain Limited Price:

Indian Chieftain Limited is priced between Rs. 34.26 - 34.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Chieftain Limited?

The Indian Chieftain Limited is available in 2 variants - Deepwater Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Chieftain Limited?

Indian Chieftain Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Chieftain Limited?

Indian Chieftain Limited rivals are Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, BMW K 1600 Grand America, BMW K 1600 Bagger, Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited.

What is the mileage of Indian Chieftain Limited?

Indian Chieftain Limited comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).