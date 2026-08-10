Indian Chieftain Limited Key Specs
- Engine1890 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Speed185 kmph
- Max Torque171 Nm
- Kerb Weight373 kg
Indian Chieftain Limited is priced between Rs. 34.26 - 34.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Indian Chieftain Limited is available in 2 variants - Deepwater Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic.
Indian Chieftain Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.
Indian Chieftain Limited rivals are Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Indian Chieftain Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, BMW K 1600 Grand America, BMW K 1600 Bagger, Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited.
Indian Chieftain Limited comes with a mileage of 20.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Indian Chieftain Limited
|Rs. 34.26 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|-
|171 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|373 kg
|2506 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Indian Springfield Dark Horse
|Rs. 29.56 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|-
|171 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|376 kg
|2583 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chieftain LimitedVSSpringfield Dark Horse
|Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
|Rs. 32 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1834 cc
|127.74 PS
|180.32 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|383 kg
|2503 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chieftain LimitedVSChieftain Dark Horse
|Harley-Davidson Street Glide
|Rs. 39.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1923 cc
|108.77 PS
|175 Nm
|Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|368 kg
|2410 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|Chieftain LimitedVSStreet Glide
|BMW K 1600 Grand America
|Rs. 33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1649 cc
|160.4 PS
|180 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|367 kg
|2470 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chieftain LimitedVSK 1600 Grand America
|BMW K 1600 Bagger
|Rs. 35.62 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1649 cc
|160.43 PS
|180 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|344 kg
|2470 mm
|Double Disc
|-
|-
|Chieftain LimitedVSK 1600 Bagger
|Indian Challenger
|Rs. 36.97 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1769 cc
|122.5 PS
|178 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|377 kg
|2500.7 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Chieftain LimitedVSChallenger
|Body Type
|Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|171 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|1890 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|185 kmph
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