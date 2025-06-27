Indian 2025 Challenger Price:

Indian 2025 Challenger is priced at Rs. 36.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian 2025 Challenger?

The Indian 2025 Challenger is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Indian 2025 Challenger colour options?

Indian 2025 Challenger comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian 2025 Challenger?

Indian 2025 Challenger comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1768 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian 2025 Challenger?

Indian 2025 Challenger rivals are Indian Challenger, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Indian Challenger Dark Horse, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, Indian Springfield, Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024].

What is the mileage of Indian 2025 Challenger?

Indian 2025 Challenger comes with a mileage of 18 kmpl (Company claimed).