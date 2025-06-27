PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageImages
Indian 2025 Challenger Front Right View

INDIAN 2025 Challenger

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
36.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceGet on road price[object Object]Delhi
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
News

2025 Challenger Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1834.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

2025 Challenger: 1768.0 cc

Category average
Info
Mileage

Category Average: 17.78 kmpl

Tooltip
Tooltip

2025 Challenger: 18 kmpl

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 114.42 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

2025 Challenger: 122.5 ps

Category average
Info
Speed

Category Average: 170.0 kmph

Tooltip
Tooltip

2025 Challenger: 185.0 kmph

Category average

View all 2025 Challenger Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Indian 2025 Challenger Latest Update

Indian 2025 Challenger Price:

Indian 2025 Challenger is priced at Rs. 36.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian 2025 Challenger?

The Indian 2025 Challenger is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Indian 2025 Challenger colour options?

Indian 2025 Challenger comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian 2025 Challenger?

Indian 2025 Challenger comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1768 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian 2025 Challenger?

Indian 2025 Challenger rivals are Indian Challenger, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Indian Challenger Dark Horse, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, Indian Springfield, Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024].

What is the mileage of Indian 2025 Challenger?

Indian 2025 Challenger comes with a mileage of 18 kmpl (Company claimed).

Indian 2025 Challenger Variants

Indian 2025 Challenger price starts at ₹ 36.12 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
2025 Challenger STD
₹36.12 Lakhs*
1768 cc
185 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Indian 2025 Challenger Images

Indian 2025 Challenger Image 1

Indian 2025 Challenger Specifications and Features

Max Power122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Mileage18 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1768 cc
Max Speed185 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 2025 Challenger specs and features

Indian 2025 Challenger comparison with similar bikes

Indian 2025 Challenger
Indian Challenger
Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
Indian Springfield
BMW K 1600 GTL
Indian 2025 Challenger
Indian 2025 Challenger
Indian Challenger
Indian Challenger
Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
Indian Springfield
Indian Springfield
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹36.12 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹32.3 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹32.5 Lakhs*
₹32.73 Lakhs*
₹33.33 Lakhs*
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
108.77 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
91.09 PS
Power
-
Power
160.4 PS
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
175 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
158 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1769 cc
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1802 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
377 kg
Kerb Weight
368 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
427 kg
Kerb Weight
376 kg
Kerb Weight
358 kg
Length
2501 mm
Length
2500.7 mm
Length
2410 mm
Length
-
Length
2640 mm
Length
2583 mm
Length
2489 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Currently viewing2025 Challenger vs Challenger2025 Challenger vs Street Glide2025 Challenger vs Challenger Dark Horse2025 Challenger vs R 18 Transcontinental2025 Challenger vs Springfield2025 Challenger vs K 1600 GTL

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Indian Bikes

Indian 2025 Challenger News

View all
 Indian 2025 Challenger News

Top Luxury Bikes

  • BMW CE-04

    • BMW CE-04

    ₹15.25 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹9.38 - 9.52 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹20.75 - 25.6 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
  • BMW M 1000 RR

    • BMW M 1000 RR

    ₹49 - 55 Lakhs
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Indian 2025 Challenger FAQs

    The Indian 2025 Challenger offers a mileage of 18 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes.
    Indian 2025 Challenger comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Indian 2025 Challenger boasts a 1768 cc engine, generating a max power of 122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm.
    The Indian 2025 Challenger offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 36.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

    Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

    UPCOMING
    BMW F 750 GS

    BMW F 750 GS

    11.95 - 12.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Bikes
    BMW F900 GS

    BMW F900 GS

    13.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    F900 GS Price in Delhi
    BMW F900 GS Adventure

    BMW F900 GS Adventure

    14.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    F900 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

    22.95 - 26.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    R 1300 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
    BMW S 1000 XR

    BMW S 1000 XR

    22.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
    Check OffersCheck Offers
    S 1000 XR Price in Delhi

    View all  Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

    view all specs and features
    Cars & BikesNew bikesIndian bikesIndian 2025 Challenger