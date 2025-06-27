Category Average: 1834.0 cc
2025 Challenger: 1768.0 cc
Category Average: 17.78 kmpl
2025 Challenger: 18 kmpl
Category Average: 114.42 ps
2025 Challenger: 122.5 ps
Category Average: 170.0 kmph
2025 Challenger: 185.0 kmph
Indian 2025 Challenger is priced at Rs. 36.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian 2025 Challenger is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian 2025 Challenger comes in one colour options: Black.
Indian 2025 Challenger comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1768 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian 2025 Challenger rivals are Indian Challenger, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Indian Challenger Dark Horse, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, Indian Springfield, Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024].
Indian 2025 Challenger comes with a mileage of 18 kmpl (Company claimed).
|Max Power
|122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1768 cc
|Max Speed
|185 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Indian 2025 Challenger
Indian 2025 Challenger
₹36.12 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹32.3 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹32.5 Lakhs*
₹32.73 Lakhs*
₹33.33 Lakhs*
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
108.77 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
91.09 PS
Power
-
Power
160.4 PS
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
175 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
158 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1769 cc
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1802 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
377 kg
Kerb Weight
368 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
427 kg
Kerb Weight
376 kg
Kerb Weight
358 kg
Length
2501 mm
Length
2500.7 mm
Length
2410 mm
Length
-
Length
2640 mm
Length
2583 mm
Length
2489 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
|Currently viewing
|2025 Challenger vs Challenger
|2025 Challenger vs Street Glide
|2025 Challenger vs Challenger Dark Horse
|2025 Challenger vs R 18 Transcontinental
|2025 Challenger vs Springfield
|2025 Challenger vs K 1600 GTL
Popular Indian Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes