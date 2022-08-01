What is the mileage of Indian Challenger Dark Horse? The Indian Challenger Dark Horse offers a mileage of 18 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Adventure Tourer, Cruiser.

Which is the top variant of Indian Challenger Dark Horse? The top variant of Indian Challenger Dark Horse is the Indy Red.

What are the key specifications of the Indian Challenger Dark Horse? The Indian Challenger Dark Horse boasts a 1768 cc engine, generating a max power of 122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm.