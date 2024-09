Indian Challenger Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 36.97 - 37.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.The Indian Challenger Dark Horse is available in 4 variants - Bronze Smoke, Black Smoke, Icon Riot Orange Smoke, Indy Red.Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes in one colour options: Black.Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes with 1768 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer, Cruiser body type.Indian Challenger Dark Horse rivals are Honda Gold Wing Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 18 kmpl (Company claimed).