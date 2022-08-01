Indian Challenger Dark Horse Price: Indian Challenger Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 36.97 - 37.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Indian Challenger Dark Horse? The Indian Challenger Dark Horse is available in 4 variants - Bronze Smoke, Black Smoke, Icon Riot Orange Smoke, Indy Red. What are the Indian Challenger Dark Horse colour options? Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes in one colour options: Black. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Challenger Dark Horse? Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes with 1768 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer, Cruiser body type. Which are the major rivals of Indian Challenger Dark Horse? Indian Challenger Dark Horse rivals are Honda Gold Wing, Indian Challenger, Indian Chieftain, BMW K 1600 GTL, Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special, Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special. What is the mileage of Indian Challenger Dark Horse? Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 18 kmpl (Company claimed).