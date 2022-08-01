HT Auto
Indian Challenger Dark Horse

INDIAN Challenger Dark Horse

Launch Date: 1 Aug 2022
36.97 - 37.07 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Key Specs
Engine1768 cc
Mileage18 kmpl
View all Challenger Dark Horse specs and features

About Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Latest Update

  • Limited edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse x Jack Daniel’s revealed
  • Automakers must invest in R&D to make world-class industry, says Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran

    Indian Challenger Dark Horse Price: Indian Challenger Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 36.97 - 37.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for Indian Challenger Dark Horse? The Indian Challenger Dark Horse is available in 4 variants - Bronze Smoke, Black Smoke, Icon Riot Orange Smoke, Indy Red. What are the Indian Challenger Dark Horse colour options? Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes in one colour options: Black. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Challenger Dark Horse? Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes with 1768 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer, Cruiser body type. Which are the major rivals of Indian Challenger Dark Horse? Indian Challenger Dark Horse rivals are Honda Gold Wing, Indian Challenger, Indian Chieftain, BMW K 1600 GTL, Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special, Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special. What is the mileage of Indian Challenger Dark Horse? Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 18 kmpl (Company claimed).

    Indian Challenger Dark Horse Variants

    Indian Challenger Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 36.97 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 37.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes in 4 variants. Indian Challenger Dark Horse's top variant is Indy Red.

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Indian Challenger Dark Horse Specifications and Features

    Max Power122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
    Body TypeAdventure Tourer, Cruiser
    Mileage18 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1768 cc
    View all Challenger Dark Horse specs and features

    Indian Challenger Dark Horse comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Indian Challenger Dark Horse
    		Honda Gold WingIndian ChallengerBMW K 1600 GTLHarley-Davidson Road Glide SpecialHarley-Davidson Street Glide SpecialBMW K 1600 BaggerIndian Chieftain Dark HorseIndian RoadmasterIndian Chieftain Elite
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹36.97 - 37.07 Lakhs
    ₹27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
    ₹36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
    ₹28.75 - 33 Lakhs
    ₹34.99 - 40.49 Lakhs
    ₹31.99 - 37.49 Lakhs
    ₹29.9 Lakhs
    ₹31.78 - 33.87 Lakhs
    ₹38.34 - 46.77 Lakhs
    ₹38 Lakhs Onwards
    Engine
    1768 cc
    1834 cc
    1768 cc
    1649 cc
    1868 cc
    1868 cc
    1649 cc
    1890 cc
    1890 cc
    1890 cc
    Mileage
    18 kmpl
    19 kmpl
    18 kmpl
    16.9 kmpl
    16.3 kmpl
    16.3 kmpl
    16.9 kmpl
    13.5 kmpl
    20 kmpl
    18 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Dual Channel
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    Indian Challenger Dark Horse FAQs

    The Indian Challenger Dark Horse offers a mileage of 18 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Adventure Tourer, Cruiser.
    The top variant of Indian Challenger Dark Horse is the Indy Red.
    The Indian Challenger Dark Horse boasts a 1768 cc engine, generating a max power of 122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm.
    The Indian Challenger Dark Horse offers 4 variants. The lowest variant, Bronze Smoke is priced at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Indy Red is priced at Rs. 37.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

