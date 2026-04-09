5 SUVs I would pick for first-time buyers who hate complexity

As modern cars add larger screens and layered menus, simplicity is becoming harder to find. For first-time buyers, ease of driving and intuitive controls often matter more than feature lists. This selective list highlights five SUVs that prioritise straightforward usability, dependable mechanicals, and everyday practicality without overwhelming new drivers.

1 Mahindra Thar RWD Engine 1,497 cc Mileage 8-9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra Thar RWD, priced from around ₹9.9 lakh (ex-showroom), offers petrol and diesel engines with up to 150 bhp. Its appeal lies in its physical controls, rugged ladder-frame chassis and the balance it strikes between being modern and simple to operate at the same time. Despite modern additions like a touchscreen, the driving experience remains direct and easy to understand, especially for buyers seeking a traditional SUV feel. A 4x4 option is also available, but since it does require a fair bit of learning to operate, it has not been included.

2 Nissan Magnite Engine 999 cc Mileage 17.9 - 24 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Starting at about ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing up to 99 bhp. Its compact size and light steering make it easy to drive in traffic. The dashboard layout is uncluttered, with essential features like a touchscreen and basic safety systems, ensuring a low learning curve for new drivers.

3 Tata Punch Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Punch is priced from roughly ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom) and delivers about 88 bhp from its petrol engine. It combines a compact footprint with high ground clearance, making it easy to handle on mixed road conditions. The interior layout is simple, with clearly marked controls. It offers a straightforward driving experience suited to first-time owners.

4 Citroen Basalt Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 18-19.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Citroen Basalt, priced starting at around ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom), offers petrol engines with up to around 108 bhp. It stands out for its focus on comfort and a clean cabin layout. Controls are easy to access, and the suspension is tuned for a smooth ride. The overall experience avoids complexity, favouring usability and comfort over feature-heavy distractions.

5 Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine 1,493 cc Mileage 17.2 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details Priced from about ₹8.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Bolero Neo uses a diesel engine producing around 99 bhp. It retains a traditional body-on-frame setup with rear-wheel drive. The cabin is functional, with simple controls and durable materials. Its focus on reliability and ease of maintenance makes it a practical choice for buyers who prefer minimal electronics.

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