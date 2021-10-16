HT Auto

Indian Challenger Dark Horse On Road Price in Mumbai

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Front Right View
1/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Left View
2/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Right View
3/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Seat View
4/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Suspension View
5/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Tank View
View all Images
6/15
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
36.97 - 37.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Challenger Dark Horse Price in Mumbai

Indian Challenger Dark Horse on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 40.94 Lakhs. The on road price for Indian Challenger Dark Horse top variant goes up to Rs. 41.05 Lakhs in Mumbai. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Bronze Smoke₹ 40.94 Lakhs
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Black Smoke₹ 40.94 Lakhs
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Icon Riot Orange Smoke₹ 41.03 Lakhs
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Indy Red₹ 41.05 Lakhs
...Read More

Indian Challenger Dark Horse Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Bronze Smoke
₹40.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1768 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
36,97,472
RTO
3,32,772
Insurance
63,918
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
40,94,162
EMI@88,000/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Black Smoke
₹40.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1768 cc
View breakup
View breakup
Indy Red
₹41.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1768 cc
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Indian Challenger Dark Horse Alternatives

Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Gold Wing Price in Mumbai
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Challenger Price in Mumbai
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain

Indian Chieftain

32.01 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

34.99 - 40.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Road Glide Special Price in Mumbai
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

31.99 - 37.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Street Glide Special Price in Mumbai
BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

28.75 - 33 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
K 1600 GTL Price in Mumbai

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Indian Bikes

Indian Challenger Dark Horse News

Indian Motorcycle and Jack Daniel's come together to create another iconic machine.
Limited edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse x Jack Daniel’s revealed
16 Oct 2021
Speaking at the SIAM Annual Convention, India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran asked automakers to focus on improving the global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) ratings of their products so that exports get further push.
Automakers must invest in R&D to make world-class industry, says Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran
11 Sept 2024
Speaking at the 64th Annual SIAM convention, Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the scheme has helped create around 30,000 jobs in the country.
Govt receives investment proposals worth 75,000 crore under auto PLI scheme
10 Sept 2024
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his speech at the 64th annual convention of Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers, SIAM.
Indian auto industry eyes becoming leading global export hub. Here’s how
10 Sept 2024
Women seen at the assembly lines at Tata Motors' Omega Factory which manufactures the Harrier and Safari SUVs. According to SIAM, the auto industry is currently one of the biggest contributors to India's overall GST collection.
Auto sector is contributing nearly 15% to India's GST, says manufacturers' body
9 Sept 2024
View all
 Indian Challenger Dark Horse News

Videos

HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
1 May 2020
FADA Vice President Vinkesh Gulati tells HTAuto.com that while people at large would still want to go to showrooms to get a feel of a vehicle, the move towards digital is quite inevitable and dealerships will have to adapt.
As car sales go digital, what it means for showroom owners
1 May 2020
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
5 Jul 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

2 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.72 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Jupiter 110

TVS Jupiter 110

73,700 - 87,250
Check Latest Offers
Ola Electric Roadster

Ola Electric Roadster

74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto MT800

CFMoto MT800

13 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ducati DesertX Discovery

Ducati DesertX Discovery

21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details