HT Auto
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Front Right View
1/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Left View
2/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Right View
3/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Seat View
4/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Suspension View
5/15
Indian Challenger Dark Horse Tank View
View all Images
6/15

Indian Challenger Dark Horse Specifications

Indian Challenger Dark Horse starting price is Rs. 36,97,472 in India. Indian Challenger Dark Horse is available in 4 variant and Powered by a 1768 cc engine. Indian Challenger Dark Horse mileage is 18 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
36.97 - 37.07 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Indian Challenger Dark Horse Specs

Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes with 1768 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Challenger Dark Horse starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Indian Challenger Dark Horse ...Read More

Indian Challenger Dark Horse Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Indy Red
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Ground Clearance
137 mm
Wheelbase
1668 mm
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Height
1346 mm
Additional Storage
68 L
Saddle Height
672 mm
Width
1075 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19, Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
96.5 mm
Max Torque
178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1768 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
PowerPlus
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate Assist
Starting
Self Start Only,Remote Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
108 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust / 114mm
Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic Fork/ 130mm
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
68 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Exhaust - Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator, Apple CarPlay Integration, High Beam, Check Engine, Security System, Smart Lean Technology, 15 LED Telltale Indicators, Locking Hard Saddlebags
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Indian Challenger Dark Horse Alternatives

Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Gold Wing Specs
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Challenger Specs
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain

Indian Chieftain

32.01 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

28.75 - 33 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
K 1600 GTL Specs
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

34.99 - 40.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Road Glide Special Specs
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

31.99 - 37.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Street Glide Special Specs

Indian Challenger Dark Horse News

Indian Motorcycle and Jack Daniel's come together to create another iconic machine.
Limited edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse x Jack Daniel’s revealed
16 Oct 2021
Speaking at the SIAM Annual Convention, India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran asked automakers to focus on improving the global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) ratings of their products so that exports get further push.
Automakers must invest in R&D to make world-class industry, says Chief Economic Adviser Nageswaran
11 Sept 2024
Speaking at the 64th Annual SIAM convention, Union Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the scheme has helped create around 30,000 jobs in the country.
Govt receives investment proposals worth 75,000 crore under auto PLI scheme
10 Sept 2024
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his speech at the 64th annual convention of Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers, SIAM.
Indian auto industry eyes becoming leading global export hub. Here’s how
10 Sept 2024
Women seen at the assembly lines at Tata Motors' Omega Factory which manufactures the Harrier and Safari SUVs. According to SIAM, the auto industry is currently one of the biggest contributors to India's overall GST collection.
Auto sector is contributing nearly 15% to India's GST, says manufacturers' body
9 Sept 2024
View all
 Indian Challenger Dark Horse News

Indian Challenger Dark Horse Variants & Price List

Indian Challenger Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 36.97 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 37.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Indian Challenger Dark Horse comes in 4 variants. Indian Challenger Dark Horse's top variant is Indy Red.

Bronze Smoke
36.97 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Black Smoke
36.97 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Icon Riot Orange Smoke
37.06 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Indy Red
37.07 Lakhs*
1768 cc
122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Indian Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

14.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

13.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

2 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.72 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Destini 125 2024

Hero Destini 125 2024

90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha WR155R

Yamaha WR155R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details