Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7

BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R starting price is Rs. 33,00,000 in India. BMW M 1000 R is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 999 cc engine. BMW M 1000 R mileage is 15.6 kmpl.
33 - 38 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
BMW M 1000 R Key Specs
Engine999 cc
Mileage15.6 kmpl
Max Speed280 kmph
View all M 1000 R specs and features

About BMW M 1000 R

Latest Update

  • BMW M 1000 R launched at ₹33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR
  • BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp

    • The BMW M 1000 R is a precision-engineered masterpiece in the world of super bikes, known for its uncompromising performance and cutting-edge technology. With a robust 999cc engine and a slew of top-tier features, it stands as a symbol of BMW's commitment to delivering exhilarating rides. Price:

    • Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 33.0 Lakhs
    • Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 38.0 Lakhs
    Specs and Features:
    • Engine: The heart of the BMW M 1000 R is a 999cc engine that packs a punch with 206.5 bhp, making it a force to be reckoned with on the road.
    • Mileage: It offers a respectable mileage of 15.6 kmpl, blending power with efficiency.
    • Transmission: The manual transmission provides a direct connection between rider and machine, enhancing control.
    • Safety Features: Equipped with an Antilock Braking System (ABS), this bike ensures reliable stopping power when you need it most.
    • Range: With a remarkable range of 257 km, you can embark on long journeys without frequent pit stops.
    • Fuel Type: Powered by petrol, it's readily available and offers consistent performance.
    • Max Speed: The BMW M 1000 R can achieve a blistering top speed of 280 kmph, a testament to its exceptional power.
    • Speedometer: A digital speedometer provides precise speed readings at a glance.
    • Cylinder Configuration: This superbike boasts a 4-cylinder setup for unparalleled performance.
    • Max Torque: Generating 113 Nm of torque, it offers swift acceleration and seamless overtaking.
    Rival Data:
    • Honda Gold Wing: Known for its touring capabilities and comfort.
    • BMW R 18 Transcontinental: A cruiser designed for long-distance rides.
    • Indian Springfield Dark Horse: A cruiser with classic styling and modern features.
    • BMW K 1600 GTL: Another touring bike from BMW with a focus on luxury.
    • Indian Springfield: Combines classic cruiser design with modern amenities.
    The BMW M 1000 R stands out among its rivals due to its exceptional power, agile handling, and top-notch safety features. If you're seeking a high-performance super bike that's equally at home on the open road or the track, the BMW M 1000 R deserves serious consideration. Its well-balanced blend of power, technology, and reliability makes it a compelling choice for enthusiasts who demand the best from their two-wheeled companions. ...Read More

    BMW M 1000 R Alternatives

    Honda Gold Wing

    Honda Gold Wing

    27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    M 1000 R vs Gold Wing
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental

    BMW R 18 Transcontinental

    31.5 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    M 1000 R vs R 18 Transco...
    Indian Springfield Dark Horse

    Indian Springfield Dark Horse

    28.57 - 31 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    M 1000 R vs Springfield ...
    UPCOMING
    BMW K 1600 GTL

    BMW K 1600 GTL

    28.75 Lakhs Onwards
    Check K 1600 GTL details
    View similar Bikes
    UPCOMING
    Indian Springfield

    Indian Springfield

    30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs
    Check Springfield details
    View similar Bikes

    BMW M 1000 R Variants & Price

    BMW M 1000 R price starts at ₹ 33 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW M 1000 R comes in 2 variants. BMW M 1000 R top variant price is ₹ 38 Lakhs.

    Standard
    33 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Competition
    38 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
    Know more

    BMW M 1000 R Specifications and Features

    Max Power206.5 bhp
    Body TypeSuper Bikes
    Mileage15.6 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine999 cc
    Max Speed280 Kmph
    View all M 1000 R specs and features

    Explore your vehicle

    Popular BMW Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  BMW Bikes

    BMW M 1000 R News

    BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.
    BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR
    5 Oct 2023
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    File photo of Apple iPhone 15 models on display at a store in China.
    Wireless charging pad in BMW, Toyota cars damaging your iPhone 15? Apple may have a warning
    27 Oct 2023
    The BMW i7 M70 xDrive made its global debut earlier this year and arrives as the most powerful electric offering from the automaker to date
    BMW i7 M70 xDrive electric luxury sedan launched at 2.50 crore, will rival Mercedes-AMG EQS
    19 Oct 2023
    BMW India says while its engine-powered models continue to reach new highs, the focus is firmly on electric car lineup, including the latest BMW iX1.
    BMW Group India roars to its best nine-month sales figure, EVs in key focus now
    13 Oct 2023
    View all
     BMW M 1000 R News

    BMW Videos

    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
    BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
    12 Oct 2022
    BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
    Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
    7 Jul 2022
    BMW iX1 comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. BMW says the electric SUV can offer a range of up to 438 kms on a single charge. It can also support fast charging capacity of up to 130 kW.
    2023 BMW iX1: First look
    1 Jun 2022
    BMW i4 is the latest electric car to launch in India. Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new i4 is a first in more than one aspect in India’s emerging electric vehicle market.
    BMW i4: 10 key things to know before you buy one
    27 May 2022
    View all
     

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Suzuki GSX S750

    Suzuki GSX S750

    7.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Moto Guzzi V9

    Moto Guzzi V9

    14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 300SR

    CFMoto 300SR

    2.49 - 3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details