The BMW M 1000 R has been launched in India as the brand’s flagship supersport roadster, expanding BMW Motorrad India’s high-performance M portfolio. Positioned as a naked derivative of BMW’s RR platform, the M 1000 R combines track-focused engineering with roadster ergonomics.

The motorcycle is being brought to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is aimed at riders seeking superbike-level performance in a more upright and versatile package. Bookings are now open at authorised dealerships, with deliveries scheduled to commence from May 2026.

BMW M 1000 R: Price

The BMW M 1000 R is priced at ₹33.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Optional packages such as the M Competition Package are available at an additional cost, depending on configuration.

BMW M 1000 R: Launch Date

The BMW M 1000 R has been launched in India in 2026, with deliveries set to begin from May 2026.

BMW M 1000 R: Variants & Colours

The motorcycle is offered in a single standard variant, with multiple colour schemes available. Buyers can choose between Light White non-metallic/M Motorsport and White Aluminium metallic matt finishes.

With the optional M Competition Package, the motorcycle is also available in Blackstorm metallic/M Motorsport. Across all variants, the rear frame and swingarm are finished in Platinum Grey metallic.

BMW M 1000 R: Specs & Features

The BMW M 1000 R features an aggressive roadster design with aerodynamic enhancements derived from BMW’s supersport lineup. It gets a dual-flow LED headlamp setup with the M logo positioned centrally within the air intake. A key highlight is the inclusion of M Winglets, which generate aerodynamic downforce and increase front-wheel load by up to 11 kg at 220 km/h, improving high-speed stability.

The motorcycle also incorporates integrated brake cooling ducts in the front mudguard to optimise airflow around the braking components.

Powering the M 1000 R is a 999 cc, water-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine producing 210 hp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,100 rpm. The engine uses BMW’s ShiftCam technology for variable valve timing, along with lightweight titanium valves, revised camshafts and shorter intake funnels to enhance high-rev performance.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, enabling a claimed 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h.

In terms of features, the motorcycle is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display with M start-up animation and support for M GPS Datalogger and Laptrigger. It also offers adaptive LED lighting, cruise control, heated grips, a lightweight M battery and a USB charging socket.

Rider aids include multiple riding modes such as Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1 to 3. These are supported by Dynamic Traction Control with wheelie control and a six-axis IMU. The Pro modes further add track-focused features such as Launch Control and a pit-lane limiter.

The optional M Competition Package enhances the motorcycle with M Carbon wheels, additional carbon fibre components, an adjustable milled rider footrest system, and visual upgrades.

BMW M 1000 R: Offers & Deals

The BMW M 1000 R comes with a standard three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, along with 24/7 roadside assistance. Buyers also have the option to extend the warranty coverage up to the fourth and fifth years.

BMW India Financial Services offers customised financing solutions, including options to finance riding gear and accessories along with the motorcycle.

BMW M 1000 R: Rivals

In the Indian market, the BMW M 1000 R competes in the litre-class naked superbike segment against models such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Kawasaki Z H2 and Aprilia Tuono V4.