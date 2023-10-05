Latest Update

The BMW M 1000 R is a precision-engineered masterpiece in the world of super bikes, known for its uncompromising performance and cutting-edge technology. With a robust 999cc engine and a slew of top-tier features, it stands as a symbol of BMW's commitment to delivering exhilarating rides. Price: The BMW M 1000 R is a precision-engineered masterpiece in the world of super bikes, known for its uncompromising performance and cutting-edge technology. With a robust 999cc engine and a slew of top-tier features, it stands as a symbol of BMW's commitment to delivering exhilarating rides. Price: Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 33.0 Lakhs

Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 38.0 Lakhs Specs and Features: Engine: The heart of the BMW M 1000 R is a 999cc engine that packs a punch with 206.5 bhp, making it a force to be reckoned with on the road.

Mileage: It offers a respectable mileage of 15.6 kmpl, blending power with efficiency.

Transmission: The manual transmission provides a direct connection between rider and machine, enhancing control.

Safety Features: Equipped with an Antilock Braking System (ABS), this bike ensures reliable stopping power when you need it most.

Range: With a remarkable range of 257 km, you can embark on long journeys without frequent pit stops.

Fuel Type: Powered by petrol, it's readily available and offers consistent performance.

Max Speed: The BMW M 1000 R can achieve a blistering top speed of 280 kmph, a testament to its exceptional power.

Speedometer: A digital speedometer provides precise speed readings at a glance.

Cylinder Configuration: This superbike boasts a 4-cylinder setup for unparalleled performance.

Max Torque: Generating 113 Nm of torque, it offers swift acceleration and seamless overtaking. Rival Data: Honda Gold Wing: Known for its touring capabilities and comfort.

BMW R 18 Transcontinental: A cruiser designed for long-distance rides.

Indian Springfield Dark Horse: A cruiser with classic styling and modern features.

BMW K 1600 GTL: Another touring bike from BMW with a focus on luxury.

Indian Springfield: Combines classic cruiser design with modern amenities. The BMW M 1000 R stands out among its rivals due to its exceptional power, agile handling, and top-notch safety features. If you're seeking a high-performance super bike that's equally at home on the open road or the track, the BMW M 1000 R deserves serious consideration. Its well-balanced blend of power, technology, and reliability makes it a compelling choice for enthusiasts who demand the best from their two-wheeled companions. ...Read More Read Less