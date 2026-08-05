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BMW M 1000 R

₹33.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The BMW M 1000 R has been launched in India as the brand’s flagship supersport roadster, expanding BMW Motorrad India’s high-performance M portfolio. Positioned as a naked derivative of BMW’s RR platform, the M 1000 R combines track-focused engineering with roadster ergonomics.

The motorcycle is being brought to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and is aimed at riders seeking superbike-level performance in a more upright and versatile package. Bookings are now open at authorised dealerships, with deliveries scheduled to commence from May 2026.

BMW M 1000 R: Price

The BMW M 1000 R is priced at 33.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Optional packages such as the M Competition Package are available at an additional cost, depending on configuration.

BMW M 1000 R: Launch Date

The BMW M 1000 R has been launched in India in 2026, with deliveries set to begin from May 2026.

BMW M 1000 R: Variants & Colours

The motorcycle is offered in a single standard variant, with multiple colour schemes available. Buyers can choose between Light White non-metallic/M Motorsport and White Aluminium metallic matt finishes.

With the optional M Competition Package, the motorcycle is also available in Blackstorm metallic/M Motorsport. Across all variants, the rear frame and swingarm are finished in Platinum Grey metallic.

BMW M 1000 R: Specs & Features

The BMW M 1000 R features an aggressive roadster design with aerodynamic enhancements derived from BMW’s supersport lineup. It gets a dual-flow LED headlamp setup with the M logo positioned centrally within the air intake. A key highlight is the inclusion of M Winglets, which generate aerodynamic downforce and increase front-wheel load by up to 11 kg at 220 km/h, improving high-speed stability.

The motorcycle also incorporates integrated brake cooling ducts in the front mudguard to optimise airflow around the braking components.

Powering the M 1000 R is a 999 cc, water-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine producing 210 hp at 13,750 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 11,100 rpm. The engine uses BMW’s ShiftCam technology for variable valve timing, along with lightweight titanium valves, revised camshafts and shorter intake funnels to enhance high-rev performance.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, enabling a claimed 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h.

In terms of features, the motorcycle is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display with M start-up animation and support for M GPS Datalogger and Laptrigger. It also offers adaptive LED lighting, cruise control, heated grips, a lightweight M battery and a USB charging socket.

Rider aids include multiple riding modes such as Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro 1 to 3. These are supported by Dynamic Traction Control with wheelie control and a six-axis IMU. The Pro modes further add track-focused features such as Launch Control and a pit-lane limiter.

The optional M Competition Package enhances the motorcycle with M Carbon wheels, additional carbon fibre components, an adjustable milled rider footrest system, and visual upgrades.

BMW M 1000 R: Offers & Deals

The BMW M 1000 R comes with a standard three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, along with 24/7 roadside assistance. Buyers also have the option to extend the warranty coverage up to the fourth and fifth years.

BMW India Financial Services offers customised financing solutions, including options to finance riding gear and accessories along with the motorcycle.

BMW M 1000 R: Rivals

In the Indian market, the BMW M 1000 R competes in the litre-class naked superbike segment against models such as the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Kawasaki Z H2 and Aprilia Tuono V4.

BMW M 1000 R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    209.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    280 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    113 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    199 kg
View All M 1000 R SpecsView specs icon

BMW M 1000 R Videos

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BMW M 1000 R Variants

BMW M 1000 R price starts at ₹ 33.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
M 1000 R Standard
₹33.5 Lakhs*
999 cc
280 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW M 1000 R Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM retracted a letter on E20 fuel quality, citing the need for further technical validation amid ongoing industry discussions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Choosing the right loan tenure for a two-wheeler affects monthly payments and total borrowing costs, impacting financial stability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India's ethanol push, driven by rising oil prices, aims for economic and environmental benefits, but requires careful planning for sustainability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Mar 2026
BMW Motorrad India has launched the M 1000 R roadster, priced at ₹33.5 lakh, available for pre-order.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Mar 2026
Delhi's environment compensation charges for commercial vehicles will rise from April 1 to combat pollution and discourage heavy transit traffic.Read Full Story

BMW M 1000 R Visual Comparison

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BMW M 1000 R comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BMW M 1000 R
BMW M 1000 R image
Rs. 33.5 LakhsOnwards-999 cc209.4 PS113 NmSuper Bikes199 Kg-Double DiscDiscAlloy
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPHonda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP imageRs. 33.5 LakhsOnwards-999.9 cc217.5 PS113 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes201 kg2105 mm---M 1000 RVSCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SXKawasaki Ninja H2 SX imageRs. 35.18 LakhsOnwards-998 cc200 PS137.3 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes268 kg2175 mmDouble DiscDisc-M 1000 RVSNinja H2 SX
Kawasaki Z H2Kawasaki Z H2 imageRs. 25.85 LakhsOnwards
51
998 cc200 PS137 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Naked Bikes240 kg2085 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyM 1000 RVSZ H2
Harley-Davidson Street GlideHarley-Davidson Street Glide imageRs. 39.3 LakhsOnwards-1923 cc108.77 PS175 NmSuper Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes368 kg2410 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumM 1000 RVSStreet Glide
Ducati XDiavel V4Ducati XDiavel V4 imageRs. 30.89 LakhsOnwards-1158 cc168.59 PS126 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes--Double DiscDiscAlloyM 1000 RVSXDiavel V4

BMW M 1000 R Images

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BMW M 1000 R Colours

BMW M 1000 R is available in the 3 Colours in India.

White Aluminum Metallic Matte
Light white

BMW M 1000 R Alternatives

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

33.5 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

35.18 - 36.28 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsNinja H2 SX
Kawasaki Z H2

Kawasaki Z H2

25.85 - 30.56 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsZ H2
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsStreet Glide
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsXDiavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel V4

29.39 - 29.98 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsDiavel V4

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BMW M 1000 R Specifications and Features

Max Power209.4 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes
Max Torque113 Nm
Mileage15.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed280 Kmph
View all M 1000 R specs and features

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