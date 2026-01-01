|Engine
|999 cc
The M 1000 R Standard, is listed at ₹37.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the M 1000 R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The M 1000 R Standard is available in 3 colour options: Light White, Blackstorm Metallic, White Aluminum Metallic Matte.
The M 1000 R Standard is powered by a 999 cc engine.
In the M 1000 R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP priced ₹33.5 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX priced between ₹35.18 Lakhs - 36.28 Lakhs.
The M 1000 R Standard has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.