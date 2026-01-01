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M 1000 RPriceMileageSpecifications
BMW M 1000 R Left View
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BMW M 1000 R Front Left View
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BMW M 1000 R Rear Left View
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BMW M 1000 R Rear Right Side
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BMW M 1000 R Front View
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BMW M 1000 R Chain Drive View
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BMW M 1000 R Standard

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37.13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW M 1000 R Key Specs
Engine999 cc
View all M 1000 R specs and features

M 1000 R Standard

M 1000 R Standard Prices

The M 1000 R Standard, is listed at ₹37.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

M 1000 R Standard Mileage

All variants of the M 1000 R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

M 1000 R Standard Colours

The M 1000 R Standard is available in 3 colour options: Light White, Blackstorm Metallic, White Aluminum Metallic Matte.

M 1000 R Standard Engine and Transmission

The M 1000 R Standard is powered by a 999 cc engine.

M 1000 R Standard vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the M 1000 R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP priced ₹33.5 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX priced between ₹35.18 Lakhs - 36.28 Lakhs.

M 1000 R Standard Specs & Features

The M 1000 R Standard has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

BMW M 1000 R Standard Price

M 1000 R Standard

₹37.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
33,50,000
RTO
2,68,000
Insurance
95,475
On-Road Price in Delhi
37,13,475
EMI@79,817/mo
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BMW M 1000 R Standard Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Kerb Weight
199 Kg
Saddle Height
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-200/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
280 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
209.4 PS @ 13750 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11100 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Water And oil-cooled in-line four-cylinder, four-stroke engine with four titanium valves per cylinder
Clutch
Multiplate clutch in oil bath, anti-hopping clutch, with self-reinforcement
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
80 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding modes Pro - Rain | Road | Dynamic | Race | Race Pro 1–3 , ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Shift assistant Pro, Automatic Hill Start Control (HSC) Pro, Dynamic Damping Control (DDC), Tyre pressure control (TPC), Drop sensor
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
BMW M 1000 R Standard EMI
EMI71,835 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
33,42,127
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
33,42,127
Interest Amount
9,67,994
Payable Amount
43,10,121

BMW M 1000 R Alternatives

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

33.5 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsCBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

35.18 - 36.28 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsNinja H2 SX
Kawasaki Z H2

Kawasaki Z H2

25.85 - 30.56 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsZ H2
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 Lakhs
+2
M 1000 RvsStreet Glide
Ducati XDiavel V4

Ducati XDiavel V4

30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsXDiavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati Diavel V4

29.39 - 29.98 Lakhs
M 1000 RvsDiavel V4

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