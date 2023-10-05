Saved Articles

BMW M 1000 R Specifications

BMW M 1000 R starting price is Rs. 33,00,000 in India. BMW M 1000 R is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 999 cc engine. BMW M 1000 R mileage is 15.6 kmpl.
33 - 38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW M 1000 R Specs

BMW M 1000 R comes with 999 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of M 1000 R starts at Rs. 33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW M 1000 R

BMW M 1000 R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Competition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
257 Km
Max Speed
280 Kmph
Max Power
206.5 bhp @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
49.7 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 11000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
999 cc
Cooling System
Water/Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
4
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2
Bore
80 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame
Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
No
USB Charging Port
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

BMW M 1000 R News

BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.
BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR
5 Oct 2023
BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
27 Oct 2023
File photo of Apple iPhone 15 models on display at a store in China.
Wireless charging pad in BMW, Toyota cars damaging your iPhone 15? Apple may have a warning
27 Oct 2023
The BMW i7 M70 xDrive made its global debut earlier this year and arrives as the most powerful electric offering from the automaker to date
BMW i7 M70 xDrive electric luxury sedan launched at 2.50 crore, will rival Mercedes-AMG EQS
19 Oct 2023
BMW India says while its engine-powered models continue to reach new highs, the focus is firmly on electric car lineup, including the latest BMW iX1.
BMW Group India roars to its best nine-month sales figure, EVs in key focus now
13 Oct 2023
 BMW M 1000 R News

BMW M 1000 R Variants & Price List

BMW M 1000 R price starts at ₹ 33 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW M 1000 R comes in 2 variants. BMW M 1000 R top variant price is ₹ 38 Lakhs.

Standard
33 Lakhs*
999 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Competition
38 Lakhs*
999 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

