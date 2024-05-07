HT Auto
Noida Road Rage: Up Police Arrests 3 Suspects After Viral Dashcam Video Of Bmw Chase

Noida road rage: Police arrests three after viral dashcam video of BMW chase

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 May 2024, 09:43 AM
Police has arrested three men involved in the road rage case in Greater Noida last week. The UP Police took cognisance of a dashcam video from the victim's car and launched an operation to locate the suspects. A fourth person, also seen in the road rage video, is yet to be arrested. The video, which shows a BMW sedan without registration plate, chase another car in Greater Noida late on May 2. The video shows the BMW hitting the victim's car during the chase in a blatant violation of traffic rules.

The three suspects were arrested from Beta-2 area by UP Police on Monday evening after the cops launched an investigation. Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, said, “Taking suo motu cognisance of the video, an FIR was registered at Knowledge Park police station against four suspects, under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code." The trio was identified as Saket, Vipin and Arun - all BTech students from a private university in Greater Noida. Efforts are on to locate the fourth suspect. The BMW car was also seized by police.

The dashcam video of a BMW car with four men chasing down a family aggressively late night in Greater Noida went viral on social media a couple of days ago. The road rage was triggered after the BMW and the victim's car were involved in a small road accident. The victim is audible in the dashcam video where she was trying to call for help after being chased by the same car that had hit them.

Also Read - How to install a dashcam in your car: Step-by-step guide

The four suspects were seen even attacking the family after they blocked the victim's car at a desolate spot. They were seen pelting stones at the victim's car as the family tried to escape by reversing their vehicle. A woman who was inside the victim's car could be heard frantically calling help from police as the incident unfolded on screen.

Police took cognisance of the video and swung into action after the family did not pursue the case legally. According to police, the victim's car had three people inside, including the woman whose voice can be heard in the dashcam video.

First Published Date: 07 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST
