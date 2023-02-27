HT Auto
Home How-to How To Install A Dashcam In Your Car: Step By Step Guide

How to install a dashcam in your car: Step-by-step guide

Car safety is finding increasing priority among vehicle owners, and the growing penetration of technology is aiding car owners with more options to make their vehicle and themselves on the safer side. Dashcam is one device that has gained immense popularity in the last couple of years. Many car owners nowadays use a dashcam in their vehicles, which helps them drive more safely and keep an eye on their surroundings while they move.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2023, 13:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A look at the two-way dashcam that comes company fitted on the Hyundai Venue N Line.
A look at the two-way dashcam that comes company fitted on the Hyundai Venue N Line.
A look at the two-way dashcam that comes company fitted on the Hyundai Venue N Line.
A look at the two-way dashcam that comes company fitted on the Hyundai Venue N Line.

A dashcam can potentially save a car owner's hard-earned money on car insurance, proving his or her innocence in case of an accident on the road. While many dashcam options are available online and offline in the market, installing one is not that tough and can be done by the owner or driver himself or herself.

Also Read : How to apply for an international driving license in India? Explained here

Here's a step-by-step dashcam installation guide for you.

Charge the dashcam battery if necessary

Before installing, check if the dashcam comes with an internal battery. If it does, then it will require charging before installation. After installation, if required, the battery can be charged using the car's 12V socket as well. However, as the 12V socket power goes off when the engine is turned off, the internal battery of the dashcam keeps it running and powers motion sensors during the stationary mode.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
39% OFF
Caro Manic New Pack of 2 Car Door Opening Warning Lights 144 LED Strobe Flashing Anti Rear-end Collision Safety Lamps (Red , White)
Rs. 549 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
MCP Healthcare Fire Extinguisher Spray with Stand for Car and Home Use Fire Extinguisher Portable Fire Stop 500ml 1pcs for Car, Kitchen, Office
Rs. 249 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Move On Children Motorcycle Harness - Child Ride Strap - Kids Vehicle Adjustable Safety Harness Strap for Two Wheeler Bike Snowmobile Horseback Riding Travel with Padded Strap (Dark Blue)
Rs. 350 Rs. 1,000
Amazon_Logo
47% OFF
MOTOMAX 2K Rubbing Compound 100g | Removes Scratches, Paint defect and Oxidation from Cars, Bike, Motorbikes | Scratch Remover for all Auto care needs
Rs. 52.99 Rs. 100
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Pidilite Motomax Protection Spray (200 ml)| Shines and Restores Cars, Bike, Motorcycle | Protectant Spray for All Auto Care Needs | Restores Faded Plastic & Fibre 200ml with One Free Key Ring
Rs. 180 Rs. 200
Amazon_Logo
46% OFF
Istara Automatic High Pressure 12V DC Electric Car Washer Machine Spray Gun with 16 Liter Water Tank, Brush, Perfect for Washing Vehicle, Cars
Rs. 2,699 Rs. 4,999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
MOTOMAX 2K Rubbing Compound 200g | Removes Scratches, Paint defect and Oxidation from Cars, Bike, Motorbikes | Scratch Remover for Complete Auto Care
Rs. 100 Rs. 120
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Amber Rectangular Safety Reflector Self Adhesive Suitable for Car Bike Truck Universal Applications (2)
Rs. 356 Rs. 449
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
CVANU Child in Car Kids Safety Warning Sticker for Driver, Safety Caution Sign Stickers CV-7
Rs. 199 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
care-car-key Silicone Key Cover for Honda City, Civic, Jazz, Amaze, CR-V, WR-V, BR-V Smart Key (Push Button Start Models, Black KC24)
Rs. 299 Rs. 799
Amazon_Logo

Find the right spot

Positioning the dashcam in the right spot matters. It is a good idea to place the dashcam within arm's reach of the driver or front passenger, but definitely not in a location that obstructs the driver's view of the road ahead. It could be a good option to position the dashcam right under the rearview mirror or right ahead of it. The dashcam mount usually comes with a suction cup. Place that in an area that doesn't obstruct the driver's view and can clearly check the entire front area. Not only the windshield the dashcam can be mounted on the dashboard as well, but ensure it doesn't obstruct the view.

Check the cable length

After finding the right spot and before mounting the dashcam, always check the length of the power cable. Ensure the cable reaches the 12V socket after being organised by routing around the window. The wire shouldn't just drop straight from the dashcam and make things tidy around the centre console. Many dashcams come with USB cables, but remember, your car's USB port is not for powering a device like that but for transferring data. Always opt for the 12V port.

Route, clip and hide cable

Usually, the dashcams come with a collection of adhesive clips for routing the cable off the windshield. Make sure the cabling is done in a manner that hides it from plain view and in the vehicle's upholstery. Ensure you route the cable properly, clip it correctly and hide from being seen or obstructing view. Once, the cabling is done, you are ready to mount the dashcam on the dashboard or the windshield.

How to install a dashcam in your car
Step 1 :

Charge the dashcam battery if necessary

Step 2 :

Find the right spot

Step 3 :

Check the cable length

Step 4 :

Route, clip and hide cable

Step 5 :

Mount the dashcam

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2023, 13:04 PM IST
TAGS: car safety car care vehicle safety
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
79% OFF
pTron Tangent Duo Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earphones, 24Hrs Playback, 13mm Driver, Deep Bass, HD Calls, Fast Charging Type-C Neckband, Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant (Black/Blue)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,899
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted near manufacturer's HQ by Johnson Henry. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/johnsonhenryj1)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted ahead of launch
The Hero Xoom looks sporty and is quick to grab your attention with its H-shaped LED DRLs and sharp lines
Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India
Hyundai Verna in its new generation will wear a sleeker design including a new-look grille. (Image courtesy: Instagram/cars_world)
Hyundai Verna 2023 leaked ahead of launch. This is how it will look now
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar

Latest News

This Mercedes-AMG electric SUV offers massive power output
This Mercedes-AMG electric SUV offers massive power output
Dogs looking out of car windows, riding on laps could be banned in this US state
Dogs looking out of car windows, riding on laps could be banned in this US state
Maruti Grand Vitara clocks over one lakh bookings as waiting period climbs
Maruti Grand Vitara clocks over one lakh bookings as waiting period climbs
Electric vehicles are failing to attract female buyers in this country: Study
Electric vehicles are failing to attract female buyers in this country: Study
IOC to set up green hydrogen plants, turn petrol pumps into EV charging stations
IOC to set up green hydrogen plants, turn petrol pumps into EV charging stations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city