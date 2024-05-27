HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Hit And Run Again: Speeding Luxury Car Kills Noida Man

Hit-and-run again: Speeding luxury car kills Noida man

By: PTI
| Updated on: 27 May 2024, 07:13 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • In another hit-and-run case after the Pune Porsche incident, a speeding Audi sedan rammed a man in Noida, killing him on Sunday morning.
Audi
The man was going to buy milk from the market near his home just when a speeding luxury car hit him from the front at an intersection at 6.30 am. (HT Photo) (HT_PRINT)
Audi
The man was going to buy milk from the market near his home just when a speeding luxury car hit him from the front at an intersection at 6.30 am. (HT Photo)

A Noida resident died on Sunday morning after he was allegedly hit by a speeding Audi car and tossed in the air for some distance, police said. The erring "white-coloured" vehicle and its driver are yet to be traced, a senior police official said. According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am and the car was being driven "swiftly and negligently".

"A man identified as Pradeep, who lives near Gijhor village, today approached the Sector 24 police station and informed officials that his father Janak Dev Sah has met with an accident involving a car and he has passed away," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi New A3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi New A3
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 37.90 - 45.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
Engine Icon1984.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 3 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series
Engine Icon2998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 42.30 - 62.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
Engine Icon1950.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 45.80 - 46 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q8 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Audi Q8 2024
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.17 Cr
View Details

Also Read : Two killed after Porsche driven by minor hits

"An FIR was immediately lodged in the case and legal proceedings were initiated, including the post-mortem. For the identification of the vehicle, CCTV footage is being checked and other police teams are also working on the case," Mishra said.

A CCTV footage showed the victim being struck by a white Audi.

He said the police would soon find the car and ensure further action in the case.

In a similar incident in Noida on May 16, two people, including a nurse, died while three others were hospitalised after their e-rickshaw was hit by a minor driving a BMW.

Two occupants of the BMW car were apprehended by the police while their third partner fled the spot. An FIR was lodged in the case, according to police.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road crashes in 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 470 people and injuries to 858 people.

The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data.

First Published Date: 27 May 2024, 07:13 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Porsche BMW Audi BMW Luxury car Car accident road accident

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.