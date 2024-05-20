HT Auto
Home Auto News Two Killed After Porsche Driven By Minor Hits Motorcycle In Pune

Two killed after Porsche driven by minor hits motorcycle in Pune

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2024, 08:56 AM
A video footage of the damaged vehicle circulating online also shows the driver being beaten by a group of people as he attempted to come out of the Porsche.
Cops suspect that the minor who was driving the Porsche which hit the two-wheeler, killing the two riders, had consumed alcohol.
Cops suspect that the minor who was driving the Porsche which hit the two-wheeler, killing the two riders, had consumed alcohol.

In yet another extremely unfortunate incident of road mishap, a Porsche luxury car with a minor reportedly behind the wheel hit a motorcycle, killing two, in Pune. The incident took place in the Kalyani Nagar area of the city. The accused was arrested soon after but has since received bail.

News agency ANI reports that the accident took place in the wee hours Sunday morning, at around 0315 hrs. As per information from local police officials, the Porsche was being driven by a 17-year-old who reportedly hit a motocycle which had two persons on it. The deceased were returning from a party. Both of them died on the spot.

A video footage of the damaged vehicle circulating online also shows the driver being beaten by a group of people as he attempted to come out of the Porsche.

As per DCP Vijay Kumar Magar, Pune City Police, an FIR has been registered against the accused. “A bike rider and pillion were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune City last night. The accused has been arrested. FIR has been registered," he said.

ANI adds

Police have booked a minor on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering the life or personal safety of others at Yerwaad Police Station of Pune City Police under IPC Section 304A, ,279, 337, 337, 338, 427, and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the FIR, a group of friends were returning home on their bikes from a party in one of the restaurants in Kalyani Nagar.

"When they arrived at the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding, luxurious car hit the bike on which the deceased duo were travelling. The two fell from the bike and died on the spot. After knocking on the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings," the FIR stated.

First Published Date: 20 May 2024, 08:56 AM IST
TAGS: Car accident Road accident Car crash Porsche

