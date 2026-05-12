BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Key Specs
- Engine1995 - 2998 cc
- Mileage11.8 - 20.3 kmpl
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space480 litres
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight1670 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]
|Rs. 42.3 LakhsOnwards
|382 bhp
|500 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|130
|480
|4713
|1827
|1440
|6
|Skoda Octavia RS
|Rs. 49.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|261 bhp
|370 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|-
|600-1555 litres
|4709 mm
|1829 mm
|1457 mm
|-
|3 Series [2019-2022]VSOctavia RS
|Audi A4
|Rs. 46.88 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|8
|-
|-
|4762 mm
|1847 mm
|1433 mm
|5.8 metres
|3 Series [2019-2022]VSA4
|Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
|Rs. 46.05 LakhsOnwards
|147 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|-
|395
|4549
|1796
|1446
|-
|3 Series [2019-2022]VSA-Class Limousine
|Toyota Camry
|Rs. 48.5 LakhsOnwards
|184 bhp
|221 Nm
|Automatic
|9
|-
|-
|4920 mm
|1840 mm
|1455 mm
|5.7 metres
|3 Series [2019-2022]VSCamry
|BYD Seal
|Rs. 41.5 LakhsOnwards
|523 bhp
|670 Nm
|-
|8
|145 mm
|400 litres
|4800 mm
|1875 mm
|1460 mm
|5.7 metres
|3 Series [2019-2022]VSSeal
AI generated summary
Users praise the model for its luxurious comfort, precise handling, and premium features. However, some may find the price steep for the value offered.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|11.8 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1995 - 2998 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]'s petrol variant is 16.13 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i Sport comes with a 59 litres fuel tank.
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