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BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]

₹42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs*
5.0
2
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BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Alternatives

Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda Octavia RS

49.99 Lakhs
3 Series [2019-2022]vsOctavia RS
Audi A4

Audi A4

46.88 - 55.83 Lakhs
3 Series [2019-2022]vsA4
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

46.05 - 48.55 Lakhs
3 Series [2019-2022]vsA-Class Limousine
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

48.5 Lakhs Onwards
3 Series [2019-2022]vsCamry
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

41.5 - 53.65 Lakhs
3 Series [2019-2022]vsSeal

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1995 - 2998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    11.8 - 20.3 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    480 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1670 kg
View All 3 Series [2019-2022] SpecsView specs icon

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Variants

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] price starts at ₹ 42.3 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 62.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] comes in 4 variants. BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]'s top variant is M340i xDrive.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
4 Variants Available
3 Series [2019-2022] 330i Sport
₹42.3 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
3 Series [2019-2022] 320d Luxury Edition
₹46.9 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport
₹49.3 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Visual Comparison

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BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]
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BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] image
Rs. 42.3 LakhsOnwards
52
382 bhp500 NmManual, Automatic61304804713182714406
Skoda Octavia RSSkoda Octavia RS imageRs. 49.99 LakhsOnwards-261 bhp370 NmAutomatic10-600-1555 litres4709 mm1829 mm1457 mm-3 Series [2019-2022]VSOctavia RS
Audi A4Audi A4 imageRs. 46.88 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp320 NmAutomatic8--4762 mm1847 mm1433 mm5.8 metres3 Series [2019-2022]VSA4
Mercedes-Benz A-Class LimousineMercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine imageRs. 46.05 LakhsOnwards
3.72
147 bhp320 NmAutomatic7-395454917961446-3 Series [2019-2022]VSA-Class Limousine
Toyota CamryToyota Camry imageRs. 48.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6204
184 bhp221 NmAutomatic9--4920 mm1840 mm1455 mm5.7 metres3 Series [2019-2022]VSCamry
BYD SealBYD Seal imageRs. 41.5 LakhsOnwards
4.73
523 bhp670 Nm-8145 mm400 litres4800 mm1875 mm1460 mm5.7 metres3 Series [2019-2022]VSSeal

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Images

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Image 1
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Image 2
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Image 3
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Image 4
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Image 5
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Image 6

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the model for its luxurious comfort, precise handling, and premium features. However, some may find the price steep for the value offered.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExceptional comfort and luxury
  • check circle iconPrecise and direct steering
  • check circle iconBalanced and smooth ride
  • check circle iconPremium features like heated seats
  • check circle iconSport mode enhances driving experience

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price point
  • warning iconLimited availability
  • warning iconPotential high maintenance costs
  • warning iconFuel efficiency concerns
  • warning iconHeavyweight may affect agility
Dream Drive with BMW
I don't have a car. But i know to drive it. Being a car enthusiast and that too a BNW lover i drove it with the help of my friend.And i would like to say that its steering is precise and direct handling.Gave me a comfortable ride and balanced suspension for a smooth ride.And when i enabled sports mode it gave sharper throttle response and tighter steering and have a premium leather upholstery and have heated and ventilated seats and 14 way power adjustable seats and panoramic moonroof and ambient lightning.
By: Anitha (Oct 31, 2024)
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True Luxury & Class, my Dream Car.
The comfort and luxury this car offers is beyond words. This adds to the class and enhances personality.
By: Hatim (Aug 3, 2024)
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BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Related News

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Suzuki GSX-R1000R ends up dangling from a traffic light after a collision with BMW 3-Series
12 May 2026
BMW marks 50 years of the 3 Series sedan with new special edition models limited to 50 units
BMW 3 Series 50 Jahre Editions launched in India: Limited units, priced from 64 lakh
19 Aug 2025
The BMW 3 Series is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.
Looking for a diesel sports sedan? The BMW 3 Series LWB might be a worthy contender in the space
21 Mar 2025
The 2025 BMW 3 Series LWB now gets a diesel option with the 2.0-litre oil burner tuned for 188 bhp and 400 Nm
2025 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase diesel prices announced, starts at 62 lakh
20 Mar 2025
The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish gets an all-new design but it retains the iconic silhouette.
Auto recap, Feb 28: Aston Martin Vanquish launch date, BMW 3 Series LWB launched and more
1 Mar 2025
View all
 BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Related News

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage11.8 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1995 - 2998 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all 3 Series [2019-2022] specs and features

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Mileage

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of BMW 3 Series [2019-2022]'s petrol variant is 16.13 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i Sport comes with a 59 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
330i Sport
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
16.13

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