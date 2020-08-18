Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Fine Wood Trim Burled Walnut With Highlight Trim Finisher In Pearl Chrome Entry Sills BMW Exclusive Chrome Trim In The Centre Console Area Floor Mats In Velour Multifunction Instrument Display With 26 cm Display Adapted To Individual Character Design For Drive Modes Lights Package Roller Sunblind For Rear and Rear Side Windows Smokers Package Storage Compartment Package Leather Dakota Veneto Beige/Oyster dark highlight Veneto Beige/Black Or Leather Dakota Cognac/Brown Highlight Black/Cognac Fine Wood Trim Burled Walnut With Highlight Trim Finisher In Pearl Chrome Interior Mirrors With Automatic Anti-Dazzle Function
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
BMW Condition Based Service (Intelligent Maintenance System), Launch Control Function, Servotronic Steering Assist, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Brake Energy Regeneration, Head Airbags, Front And Rear, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Runflat Tyres With Reinforced Side Walls, Warning Triangle With First Aid Kit, BMW ure Advance Includes Tyres, Alloys, Engine ure, Key Lost Assistance and Golf Hole In One, Road Side Assistance 24x7, Emergency Spare Wheel
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
BMW Kidney Grille With 11 Slats In Chrome Exclusive Design Features In Chrome At The Front And Rear Side Window Frames And Tailpipe Trim In Chrome Mirrors With Memory Function Heat Protection Glazing
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
3 Zone