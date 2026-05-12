Dream Drive with BMW

I don't have a car. But i know to drive it. Being a car enthusiast and that too a BNW lover i drove it with the help of my friend.And i would like to say that its steering is precise and direct handling.Gave me a comfortable ride and balanced suspension for a smooth ride.And when i enabled sports mode it gave sharper throttle response and tighter steering and have a premium leather upholstery and have heated and ventilated seats and 14 way power adjustable seats and panoramic moonroof and ambient lightning.

By: Anitha ( Oct 31, 2024 )