|Engine
|1995 cc
|Mileage
|20.37 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The 3 Series [2019-2022] 320d Luxury Edition, equipped with a B47 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹58.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 3 Series [2019-2022] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.37 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 3 Series [2019-2022] 320d Luxury Edition is powered by a 1995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 188 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the 3 Series [2019-2022]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Octavia RS priced ₹49.99 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.88 Lakhs - 55.83 Lakhs.
The 3 Series [2019-2022] 320d Luxury Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.