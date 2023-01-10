HT Auto
1/2
2/2

BMW 3 Series Specifications

BMW 3 Series is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 42,30,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 1995.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
42.3 - 62.9 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

BMW 3 Series Specs

BMW 3 Series comes in three petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 3 Series measures 4,713 mm in length, 1,827 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,851 ...Read More

BMW 3 Series Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
M340i xDrive
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1850 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.86
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
382 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
700
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Braking Performance
33
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R18
Minimum Turning Radius
6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Ground Clearance
130
Length
4713
Wheelbase
2851
Kerb Weight
1670
Height
1440
Width
1827
Bootspace
480
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
59
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Grey
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Alcantara Sensatec Black | contrast stitching Blue | Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)

BMW 3 Series Alternatives

Audi A4

Audi A4

42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs
Check latest offers
3 Series vs A4
Audi A6

Audi A6

54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs
Check latest offers
3 Series vs A6
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

45.8 - 46 Lakhs
Check latest offers
3 Series vs A-Class Limo...
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs
Check New A3 details
View similar Cars
Volvo S60

Volvo S60

45.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
3 Series vs S60

BMW 3 Series News

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW launches new 3 Series Gran Limousine in India: Check price, features, specs
10 Jan 2023
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will arrive with cosmetic and feature upgrades including a revamped dashboard
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift India launch confirmed on January 10
7 Jan 2023
The front and rear profiles of the new BMW 3-Series have received a host of subtle yet significant changes in the latest midcycle update.
BMW 3-Series EV could launch in 2027, to have separate platforms for EV and ICEs
4 Aug 2022
Images of the BMW 3 Series sedan that has been nearly ripped off all its essential components.
Parked BMW 3 Series stripped off key components worth 17 lakh overnight
14 Jun 2022
2023 BMW 3-Series sedan comes with more crisp visual appearance with subtle exterior changes.
2023 BMW 3-Series debuts: Crisp appeal, curved display, advanced technologies
18 May 2022
View all
 

BMW 3 Series Variants & Price List

BMW 3 Series price starts at ₹ 42.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 62.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 3 Series comes in 4 variants. BMW 3 Series top variant price is ₹ 62.9 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
330i Sport
42.3 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
320d Luxury Edition
46.9 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
330i M Sport
49.3 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
M340i xDrive
62.9 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM

    2.6 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW iX1

    60 - 62 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

Trending BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW XM

    2.6 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW iX1

    60 - 62 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details