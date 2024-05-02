BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] comes in three petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 11.8 - 20.3 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The 3 Series [2019-2022] measures 4,713 mm in length, 1,827 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,851 mm. The ground clearance of 3 Series [2019-2022] is 130. A five-seat model, BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less