Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW 3 Series comes in three petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 3 Series measures 4,713 mm in length, 1,827 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,851 mm. The ground clearance of 3 Series is 130. A five-seat model, BMW 3 Series sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW 3 Series price starts at ₹ 42.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 62.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW 3 Series comes in 4 variants. BMW 3 Series top variant price is ₹ 62.9 Lakhs.
₹42.3 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹46.9 Lakhs*
1995 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹49.3 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹62.9 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic