BMW 3 Series comes in three petrol variant and one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 3 Series measures 4,713 mm in length, 1,827 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,851 mm. The ground clearance of 3 Series is 130. A five-seat model, BMW 3 Series sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market.