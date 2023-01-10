BMW launches new 3 Series Gran Limousine in India: Check price, features, specs

German auto giant BMW is on a launching spree in India. After introducing the new 7 Series models with the electric i7, BMW has now launched the new 3 Series Gran Limousine. The 2023 3 Series will be up for grabs at a starting price of ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant. BMW is also offering the diesel variant at a price of ₹59.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is being manufactured locally at BMW's facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The new 3 Series will be available in two variants, namely the 330Li M Sport and the 320Ld M Sport. The petrol version is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder unit that can churn out 258 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 400 Nm. It can accelerate from zero to100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds. The diesel variant draws power from its two-litre four-cylinder engine. It can generate 190 hp of maximum power. The torque output is similar to the petrol version. Both engines come mated to an eight speed steptronic sport automatic gearbox.

The new 3 Series stands 4,823 mm long and offers a wheelbase of 2,961 mm, promising ample space for occupants inside. On the outside, the 3 Series GRan Limousine features the iconic BMW Kidney Grille with chrome-double bars, much slimmer LED headlights along with the inverted L-shapes DRLs.

The interior too has been updated with high quality materials and it offers more leg space for rear passengers. The dashboard is dominated by the new BMW Curved Display which operates on the latest BMW Operating System 8. There are two screens inside the car. The first is a 14.9-inch display for media and other controls and the other is a 12.3-inch digital driver display which offers BMW Live Cockpit Plus features like 3D Navigation. There is also wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting among other features. BMW is also offering Digital Key Plus as standard. It helps to automatically unlock the doors with a stylish welcome note synchronised with lighting effect.

In terms of safety, the new 3 Series Gran Linousine comes equipped with Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

First Published Date: