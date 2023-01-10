HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw Launches New 3 Series Gran Limousine In India: Check Price, Features, Specs

BMW launches new 3 Series Gran Limousine in India: Check price, features, specs

German auto giant BMW is on a launching spree in India. After introducing the new 7 Series models with the electric i7, BMW has now launched the new 3 Series Gran Limousine. The 2023 3 Series will be up for grabs at a starting price of 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant. BMW is also offering the diesel variant at a price of 59.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is being manufactured locally at BMW's facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 13:20 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new 3 Series will be available in two variants, namely the 330Li M Sport and the 320Ld M Sport. The petrol version is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder unit that can churn out 258 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 400 Nm. It can accelerate from zero to100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds. The diesel variant draws power from its two-litre four-cylinder engine. It can generate 190 hp of maximum power. The torque output is similar to the petrol version. Both engines come mated to an eight speed steptronic sport automatic gearbox.

The new 3 Series stands 4,823 mm long and offers a wheelbase of 2,961 mm, promising ample space for occupants inside. On the outside, the 3 Series GRan Limousine features the iconic BMW Kidney Grille with chrome-double bars, much slimmer LED headlights along with the inverted L-shapes DRLs.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 7 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 7 Series
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.66 kmpl
₹1.38 - 2.46 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹1.44 - 2.71 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maserati Levante (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Levante
2987 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹1.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
 
₹1.5 - 2.1 Crore**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gle Coupe
2999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.53 - 2.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz S-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The interior too has been updated with high quality materials and it offers more leg space for rear passengers. The dashboard is dominated by the new BMW Curved Display which operates on the latest BMW Operating System 8. There are two screens inside the car. The first is a 14.9-inch display for media and other controls and the other is a 12.3-inch digital driver display which offers BMW Live Cockpit Plus features like 3D Navigation. There is also wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting among other features. BMW is also offering Digital Key Plus as standard. It helps to automatically unlock the doors with a stylish welcome note synchronised with lighting effect.

In terms of safety, the new 3 Series Gran Linousine comes equipped with Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 13:20 PM IST
TAGS: BMW 3 Series
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ultraviolette_F77-Electric_Motorcycle_2
Auto Expo 2023: These two-wheeler makers get ready to zoom in
Auto_Expo_2023_2
Auto Expo 2023: These carmakers are ready to woo consumers
Auto Expo 2023 will be held three years after the previous edition. The expo was cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.
Which carmakers will be absent from the Auto Expo 2023?
MG5 is an electric five-seater SUV with a range of around 400 kms on a single charge.
Auto Expo 2023: MG5 EV will be showcased along side MG4 and MG Air
MG4_EV_14
This electric hatchback is all set for India debut at Auto Expo 2023

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Carnival_1
New Generation Kia Carnival to debut Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Auto Expo 2023: MG’s Metaverse platform ‘MGverse’ goes live tomorrow
Auto Expo 2023: MG’s Metaverse platform ‘MGverse’ goes live tomorrow
BMW launches new 3 Series Gran Limousine in India: Check price, features, specs
BMW launches new 3 Series Gran Limousine in India: Check price, features, specs
Auto Expo 2023: These automakers take a break from the show this year
Auto Expo 2023: These automakers take a break from the show this year
Auto Expo 2023: Get ready as Tata Motors is set to bring in Harrier, Safari, Altroz EVs
Auto Expo 2023: Get ready as Tata Motors is set to bring in Harrier, Safari, Altroz EVs
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki's metaverse is here!
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki's metaverse is here!

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city