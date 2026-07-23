Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price:

Mercedes-Benz C-Class is priced between Rs. 59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in 4 variants - C 220d, C 200, C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition, C 300.

What are the Mercedes-Benz C-Class colour options?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in six colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1496-1993 cc, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class rivals are Audi A6, Audi A4, Skoda New Superb, Skoda Octavia RS, BMW 3 Series LWB, Lexus ES 350h.

What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with a mileage of 16.9 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers a 5 Seater configuration.