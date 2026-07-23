Mercedes-Benz C-Class Key Specs
- Engine1496 - 1993 cc
- Mileage16.9-23 kmpl
- Power197.13 - 261.49 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Boot Space455 litres
- Max Torque300 - 550 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1720 kg
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is priced between Rs. 59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in 4 variants - C 220d, C 200, C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition, C 300.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in six colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1496-1993 cc, and features a Sedan body type.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class rivals are Audi A6, Audi A4, Skoda New Superb, Skoda Octavia RS, BMW 3 Series LWB, Lexus ES 350h.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with a mileage of 16.9 kmpl (Company claimed).
Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|Rs. 59.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|455 litres
|4793 mm
|1820 mm
|1446 mm
|-
|Audi A6
|Rs. 63.74 LakhsOnwards
|-
|241 bhp
|370 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|530
|4939
|1886
|1457
|5.5
|C-ClassVSA6
|Audi A4
|Rs. 46.41 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|8
|-
|4762 mm
|1847 mm
|1433 mm
|5.8 metres
|C-ClassVSA4
|Skoda Octavia RS
|Rs. 49.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|261 bhp
|370 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|600-1555 litres
|4709 mm
|1829 mm
|1457 mm
|-
|C-ClassVSOctavia RS
|BMW 3 Series LWB
|Rs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
|188 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|4819 mm
|2068 mm
|1441 mm
|6 metres
|C-ClassVS3 Series LWB
|Lexus ES 350h
|Rs. 66.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Manual, Automatic
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C-ClassVSES 350h
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|197.13-261.49 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|300-550 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1496-1993 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
|Max Speed
|245-250 Kmph
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