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MERCEDES-BENZ C-Class

₹59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price:

Mercedes-Benz C-Class is priced between Rs. 59.9 - 65.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in 4 variants - C 220d, C 200, C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition, C 300.

What are the Mercedes-Benz C-Class colour options?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in six colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, with a range of engine capacities from 1496-1993 cc, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class rivals are Audi A6, Audi A4, Skoda New Superb, Skoda Octavia RS, BMW 3 Series LWB, Lexus ES 350h.

What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with a mileage of 16.9 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1496 - 1993 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16.9-23 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    197.13 - 261.49 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    455 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    300 - 550 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1720 kg
View All C-Class SpecsView specs icon

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Videos

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Mercedes-Benz C-Class Variants

Mercedes-Benz C-Class price starts at ₹ 59.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 65.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in 4 variants. Mercedes-Benz C-Class's top variant is C 300.
Filter variants by:
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Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
4 Variants Available
C-Class C 220d
₹59.9 Lakhs*
1993 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
C-Class C 200
₹59.9 Lakhs*
1496 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition
₹62.4 Lakhs*
1496 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Latest Updates

Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
Cars lose value over time, but understanding depreciation and using strategies can help protect your investment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
India's trade agreement with the UK will gradually lower car import duties while protecting its electric vehicle market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
India's GST 2.0 in September 2025 significantly reduced automotive taxes, boosting passenger vehicle sales, particularly in small car segments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
Mercedes-Benz launched Celebration Editions of the C-Class and E-Class in India, commemorating 140 years, featuring premium additions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Apr 2026
Mercedes-Benz unveils an all-electric C-Class, featuring advanced technology, a high-performance drivetrain, and impressive range and charging capabilities.Read Full Story

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Visual Comparison

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Mercedes-Benz C-Class comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class image
Rs. 59.9 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomatic7455 litres4793 mm1820 mm1446 mm-
Audi A6Audi A6 imageRs. 63.74 LakhsOnwards-241 bhp370 NmManual, Automatic65304939188614575.5C-ClassVSA6
Audi A4Audi A4 imageRs. 46.41 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp320 NmAutomatic8-4762 mm1847 mm1433 mm5.8 metresC-ClassVSA4
Skoda Octavia RSSkoda Octavia RS imageRs. 49.99 LakhsOnwards-261 bhp370 NmAutomatic10600-1555 litres4709 mm1829 mm1457 mm-C-ClassVSOctavia RS
BMW 3 Series LWBBMW 3 Series LWB imageRs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
53
188 bhp400 NmAutomatic6-4819 mm2068 mm1441 mm6 metresC-ClassVS3 Series LWB
Lexus ES 350hLexus ES 350h imageRs. 66.1 LakhsOnwards---Manual, Automatic8-----C-ClassVSES 350h

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Images

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image 1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image 2
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image 3
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image 4
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image 5
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image 6

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Colours

Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Patagonia Red Metallic
Mojave Silver Metallic
Obsidian Black Metallic
Opalith White Metallic
Selenite Grey Metallic
Sodalite Blue Metallic
Patagonia red metallic

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
C-ClassvsA6
Audi A4

Audi A4

46.41 - 55.27 Lakhs
C-ClassvsA4
UPCOMING
Skoda New Superb

Skoda New Superb

55 - 60 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda Octavia RS

49.99 Lakhs
C-ClassvsOctavia RS
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
C-Classvs3 Series LWB
Lexus ES 350h

Lexus ES 350h

66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
C-ClassvsES 350h

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Related News

The first electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class brings new styling, longer range and upgraded in-car technology.
Mercedes-Benz Electric C-Class: 5 things to know about the new EV sedan
26 Apr 2026
The electric C-Class features an illuminated grille with 1,050 dots.
2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class breaks cover globally; Fully electric and most powerful yet
21 Apr 2026
Mercedes-Benz reveals the C-Class EV interior ahead of its April 20 debut, featuring the MBUX Hyperscreen and premium cabin tech
Screens galore: Mercedes-Benz reveals C-Class EV interior ahead of April 20 debut
17 Apr 2026
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 9: Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara crash tested, JLR cars become cheaper, Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teased,
10 Sept 2025
Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teased at IAA Mobility Munich 2025
Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teased at IAA Mobility ahead of 2026 reveal
9 Sept 2025
View all
 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Related News

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Specifications and Features

Max Power197.13-261.49 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque300-550 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage16.9 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1496-1993 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
Max Speed245-250 Kmph
View all C-Class specs and features

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