In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A6 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A6 Price starts at Rs. 63.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. A6: 1984 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A6 vs C-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A6
|C-class
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 63.74 Lakhs
|₹ 59.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4