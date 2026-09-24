Audi A6 Sportback E-Tron covers 1,338 km on a single charge, setting a new record

Audi A6 Sportback E-Tron, the sleek Audi electric car, has set a new record. The A6 Sportback E-Tron has clocked a range of 1,338 km on a single charge, which actually broke the company's own claimed range specification for the EV. The German luxury car manufacturer claims the Audi A6 Sportback E-Tron is capable of running up to 777 km. But, in this case, the EV travelled about 72% farther than the official claimed range.

The credit actually goes to Miko Marczyk, a Polish rally driver who drove a Skoda Superb diesel previously for a whopping 2,831 kilometres on a single tank of fuel in 2025. Now he has set another Guinness World Record for a production car.

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The record attempt started at 1:55 AM on September 11 in Poland. Marczyk drove along the Vistula, passing through Krakow, Sandomierz, Warsaw, Torun, and Grudziadz before reaching Hel on the Baltic Sea and then turned around and followed much of the same route back. After more than 45 hours, the A6's battery was completely drained out.

The electric car remained on public roads and dealt with regular traffic conditions. The average temperature during the record attempt was around 15 degrees Celsius, but it dropped to as low as seven degrees Celsius during the drive.

During the record attempt, the Audi A6 averaged just 7.09 kWh per 100 km, which is less than half the A6 Sportback E-Tron's official combined consumption figure. However, one must remember that this was achieved by a professional rally driver, not by any regular user.

While the driver takes the credit, the car itself also deserves the rightful credit. The A6 Sportback E-Tron has a 0.21 drag coefficient, which makes it the company’s most aerodynamic production car ever. The 94.9 kWh big battery pack is another key element that deserves rightful mention. It comes with up to 220 kW regenerative braking. Audi claims that around 95% of everyday braking events can be handled through recuperation.

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