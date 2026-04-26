Mercedes-Benz Electric C-Class: 5 things to know about the new EV sedan

Mercedes-Benz recently introduced its first fully electric C-Class . The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Electric model combines EV-specific design changes, a larger cabin, advanced software and strong performance figures. At launch, the top-spec version delivers 483 bhp and a claimed WLTP range of up to 762 km. Sales will begin in the United States first, with other markets to follow later based on regulations.

1. Fresh exterior styling

The electric C-Class gets a smoother body shape with a low nose, sloping roofline and rounded rear section. Mercedes-Benz has added an illuminated front grille with 1,050 light elements. Star-themed lighting signatures are also used in the headlamps and taillamps.

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2. More cabin space

Built on a dedicated electric platform, the new C-Class has a 2,962 mm wheelbase, 97 mm longer than the regular petrol model. Mercedes says this improves passenger room, especially in the front. Boot space is rated at 470 litres, while a 101-litre front storage compartment is also included.

3. Large screens and AI features

Inside, buyers can choose a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that stretches across the dashboard. The car also runs Mercedes-Benz’s new MB.OS software platform, allowing over-the-air updates. The latest MBUX assistant uses generative AI for more natural voice interactions.

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4. Strong range and fast charging

The launch version uses a 94 kWh usable battery pack and 800-volt electrical architecture. Mercedes-Benz claims up to 762 km of WLTP range. It can also recover up to 325 km of range in 10 minutes when connected to a suitable DC fast charger.

5. Fastest C-Class yet

The C 400 4MATIC electric is the first variant to arrive. It produces 483 bhp and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds. Mercedes-Benz has also fitted rear-wheel steering, a two-speed transmission and optional AIRMATIC suspension for improved handling and comfort.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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