2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan unveiled; Gets 926 km range and steer-by-wire tech

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2027 EQS sedan gloabally. The updated 2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan arrives with a significant leap in electric range and a fundamentally reworked architecture, marking the biggest upgrade to the model since its debut.

Mercedes-Benz EQS: Longer range, new architecture

At the centre of the update is a new 800-volt electrical system that helps the EQS 450+ deliver up to 926 km (WLTP) on a single charge, around 13 per cent more than before. This puts it among the longest-range luxury EVs globally. The gains come from a revised 122 kWh battery using improved cell chemistry and more efficient electric drive units.

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A new two-speed transmission on the rear axle supports quicker acceleration at lower speeds and better efficiency on highways. Regenerative braking has also been enhanced to 385 kW, allowing most daily deceleration to be handled without conventional brakes.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, EQA, EQB and EQE models discontinued in India

Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan: Faster charging, more efficiency

The new platform enables DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, adding as much as 320 km of range in just 10 minutes under WLTP conditions. At older 400-volt chargers, the system splits the battery into two sections, maintaining speeds of up to 175 kW for efficient charging. Mercedes-Benz has also reduced cobalt content in the battery while improving energy density, allowing more range without increasing pack size.

Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan: Steer-by-wire

A key highlight is the introduction of steer-by-wire technology, eliminating the mechanical link between the steering wheel and front wheels. This system will be offered after launch and is designed to improve manoeuvrability, reduce driver effort and enhance cabin space with a flatter steering wheel.

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Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan: AI-powered cabin and new OS

The EQS now runs on the new MB.OS platform, integrating all vehicle systems with cloud connectivity and over-the-air updates. The updated MBUX system adds an AI-powered virtual assistant capable of handling complex voice interactions. The wide Hyperscreen remains standard, now with improved customisation.

The EQS interior features the expansive Hyperscreen, AI-driven MBUX system, and enhanced comfort elements.

Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan: Comfort, lighting and features

The sedan also gets upgraded DIGITAL LIGHT with micro-LED technology, offering a brighter and more efficient beam. AIRMATIC suspension now uses cloud-based data to adjust damping before hitting bumps. New features include heated seatbelts, a HEPA air filter, and enhanced rear-seat entertainment.

Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan: India launch soon

In Germany, prices start at about €94,403 (around ₹85 lakh), with a new lower-spec variant introduced to widen its appeal against rivals like the BMW i7. However, for India, we expect the sedan to launch soon in line with Mercedes-Benz's plans to bring 12 new products in 2026. The carmaker recently also introduced the EQS SUV in the Indian markets.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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