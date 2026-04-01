2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS and GLE debut globally

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the updated GLE and GLS at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama, plant. The brand also marked the production of its five-millionth SUV, a big milestone that took 30 years. CEO Ola Kallenius was joined by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville for the event.

The GLE Coupe and AMG GLE 53 HYBRID also made their world premieres on the same occasion. With a presence spanning 13 American states, Mercedes-Benz also reinforced its long-term commitment to manufacturing in the U.S.

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New engines

Both the GLE and GLS receive a revised engine lineup. At the top, the V8 in the 580 variants now produces 530 bhp, up from 509 bhp, with torque climbing to 750 Nm @ 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. A new flat-plane crankshaft replaces the previous cross-plane unit, preparing the engine for tighter future emissions regulations.

The six-cylinder petrol engine option gains a new electric auxiliary compressor and a revised cylinder head, increasing torque by 12 per cent to 560 Nm. Diesel variants, offered in 350d and 450d guise, now feature an electric heating catalyst for quicker warm-up and sustained efficiency across the entire drive cycle.

Mercedes claims that the six-cylinder petrol engine is now even more responsive.

Aluminium construction for the engine block and cylinder head sheds weight over the front axle, while NANOSLIDE cylinder liners, borrowed from Mercedes-Benz's Formula 1 programme, reduce internal friction.

Every engine in the range is paired with a 48-volt integrated starter generator, enabling coasting, recuperation and near-imperceptible stop-start behaviour. Unique to the GLE is the 450e plug-in hybrid variant, which gains 74 bhp over its predecessor and delivers a claimed 106 km of electric-only range under WLTP testing.

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The GLE

Beyond the engines, the GLE receives a comprehensive technology and comfort overhaul. The MBUX Superscreen, three 12.3-inch displays beneath a single glass surface, is now standard fitment. It features Google Maps handling navigation and an AI-powered virtual assistant drawing on systems from Microsoft, Google, and ChatGPT.

A panoramic sunroof covering over one square metre is also standard across the range for the first time. The ‘E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL’ suspension processes road conditions 1,000 times a second and now benefits from cloud-based damper regulation. Nearby Mercedes vehicles anonymously share road data, allowing the system to adjust damping just before a bump is reached.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE can detect potholes ahead and adjust its ride accordingly.

Ten cameras, five radar units, and 12 ultrasonic sensors feed into the MB.OS operating system for driver assistance. Additionally, a new multi-stage electric cabin air filter renews interior air every 90 seconds, which should be particularly welcome in heavy city traffic.

The boot space ranges from 630 litres behind the rear seats to 2,055 litres with the second row folded flat, and the GLE can tow up to 3.5 tonnes, enough for a large caravan or horse trailer.

An optional third-row seat, augmented reality head-up display, and Burmester 3D surround-sound system with Dolby Atmos round out the options list.

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The GLS

The GLS continues its positioning as the S-Class of SUVs, and the updated model makes its case more convincing than before. At 5,207 mm long with a 3,135 mm wheelbase, 60 mm more than the GLE, it offers a spacious cabin for seven.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is positioned as the S-Class of SUVs.

All three seat rows are fully electrically adjustable, and the third row is sized for adults up to 1.94 metres tall. Rear passengers get two 11.6-inch full HD displays and new detachable MBUX remote controls that put entertainment and comfort functions directly in hand.

The optional Rear Comfort Package Plus adds multi-contour seats with massage, dedicated climate control, and electric window blinds for a genuine business-class feel. A new vibration function embedded in the seat cushions enhances the massage programmes at the front and rear.

On the outside, a new upright Mercedes-Benz star on the bonnet, illuminated in select markets, distinguishes the GLS from the GLE. ‘DIGITAL LIGHT’ micro-LED headlamps, which are optional on the GLE, come fitted as standard here.

With the second row folded, load capacity reaches 2,400 litres. An India launch for both models is yet to be announced.

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