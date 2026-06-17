Audi A6 Allroad unveiled with new PHEV tech; Does 0-100 in 5.5 seconds
- Audi’s new A6 Allroad adds plug-in hybrid power, standard air suspension and all-wheel drive, while improving practicality and capability.
Audi has unveiled the fifth-generation A6 Allroad, giving its estate-based crossover a major update with plug-in hybrid power for the first time. The new model also gains wider dimensions, higher ground clearance and a more rugged design than the standard A6 Avant. Standard air suspension and all-wheel drive further strengthen its off-road focus.
Audi A6 Allroad: First-ever plug-in hybrid
The headline change is the new plug-in hybrid setup. It pairs a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined 367 bhp and 500 Nm. Audi says the A6 Allroad PHEV can run up to 95km on electric power alone under the WLTP cycle.
Also check these Cars
Performance is strong as well. The plug-in hybrid does 0-100kph in a claimed 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250kph. Its 25.9kWh battery pack, of which 20.7kWh is usable, can be charged fully in around 2.5 hours using an 11kW AC charger.
Also Read : Meet the Audi Nuvolari, the brand's most powerful mid-engined supercar with a radical design
Audi A6 Allroad: Diesel option offered
Audi is also offering a 3-litre V6 diesel with mild-hybrid support. This version produces 299 bhp and 580 Nm. It is slightly quicker to 100kph, taking a claimed 5.4 seconds, while top speed is again limited to 250kph.
Audi A6 Allroad: Bigger and more capable
Compared with the A6 Avant, the Allroad is now 111mm wider. Audi has also widened the front track by 74mm and the rear by 70mm. Ground clearance is up by 34mm, and air suspension allows it to rise by another 15mm in allroad-specific off-road modes. The suspension can also lower the car at speed for better stability.
A rear axle steering system is included too. It can turn by up to 5 degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels, which Audi says can reduce the turning circle by up to a metre.
Also Read : Audi unveils third gen Q7 with a 295 bhp, 3.0-litre V6 engine
Audi A6 Allroad: Design
The Allroad gets a tougher look through a revised front bumper, different grille, skid plate, roof rails, side skirts, wider tyres and a new rear diffuser. LED headlights and tail-lights remain part of the package.
Audi A6 Allroad: Cabin details
Inside, the cabin follows the A6 Avant closely, but gets a new four-spoke round steering wheel. Equipment includes a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, an 11.9-inch driver display and an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. Comfort features include seat ventilation, massage seats, a dimmable panoramic roof and optional four-zone climate control.
Audi A6 Allroad: Boot space and rivals
Boot space stands at 466 litres for the diesel and 404 litres for the PHEV. Internationally, the A6 Allroad will compete with the Skoda Superb Scout, Volvo V90 Cross Country and Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week