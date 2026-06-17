Audi A6 Allroad unveiled with new PHEV tech; Does 0-100 in 5.5 seconds

Audi has unveiled the fifth-generation A6 Allroad, giving its estate-based crossover a major update with plug-in hybrid power for the first time. The new model also gains wider dimensions, higher ground clearance and a more rugged design than the standard A6 Avant. Standard air suspension and all-wheel drive further strengthen its off-road focus.

Audi A6 Allroad: First-ever plug-in hybrid

The headline change is the new plug-in hybrid setup. It pairs a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined 367 bhp and 500 Nm. Audi says the A6 Allroad PHEV can run up to 95km on electric power alone under the WLTP cycle.

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Performance is strong as well. The plug-in hybrid does 0-100kph in a claimed 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250kph. Its 25.9kWh battery pack, of which 20.7kWh is usable, can be charged fully in around 2.5 hours using an 11kW AC charger.

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Audi A6 Allroad: Diesel option offered

Audi is also offering a 3-litre V6 diesel with mild-hybrid support. This version produces 299 bhp and 580 Nm. It is slightly quicker to 100kph, taking a claimed 5.4 seconds, while top speed is again limited to 250kph.

Audi A6 Allroad: Bigger and more capable

Compared with the A6 Avant, the Allroad is now 111mm wider. Audi has also widened the front track by 74mm and the rear by 70mm. Ground clearance is up by 34mm, and air suspension allows it to rise by another 15mm in allroad-specific off-road modes. The suspension can also lower the car at speed for better stability.

A rear axle steering system is included too. It can turn by up to 5 degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels, which Audi says can reduce the turning circle by up to a metre.

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Audi A6 Allroad: Design

The Allroad gets a tougher look through a revised front bumper, different grille, skid plate, roof rails, side skirts, wider tyres and a new rear diffuser. LED headlights and tail-lights remain part of the package.

Audi A6 Allroad: Cabin details

Inside, the cabin follows the A6 Avant closely, but gets a new four-spoke round steering wheel. Equipment includes a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, an 11.9-inch driver display and an optional 10.9-inch passenger display. Comfort features include seat ventilation, massage seats, a dimmable panoramic roof and optional four-zone climate control.

The Audi A6 Allroad cabin features a 14.5-inch infotainment display, digital driver screen and an updated four-spoke steering wheel.

Audi A6 Allroad: Boot space and rivals

Boot space stands at 466 litres for the diesel and 404 litres for the PHEV. Internationally, the A6 Allroad will compete with the Skoda Superb Scout, Volvo V90 Cross Country and Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain.

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