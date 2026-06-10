Audi unveils third gen Q7 with a 295 bhp, 3.0-litre V6 engine

Audi has unveiled the third-generation Q7 , introducing a redesigned version of its flagship SUV with a new exterior, advanced digital lighting technology, revised interior packaging and electrified V6 diesel powertrains. The model will go on sale in Germany from June 2026, with prices starting at €87,900 (around ₹88 lakh).

New design direction

The biggest visual changes can be seen at the front, where the new Q7 adopts a more upright stance, a wider Singleframe grille and a stronger road presence. Audi says the SUV retains its characteristic proportions but introduces a more expressive design with a high shoulder line and a redesigned front fascia.

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Lighting is a major focus of the new generation. Optional digital Matrix LED headlights use micro-LED technology capable of projecting high-resolution light patterns, while third-generation digital OLED tail-lamps offer communication lighting functions and up to eight selectable digital light signatures. Audi has also added door projection lights that illuminate the ground when occupants enter or exit the vehicle.

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Cabin and space

Audi continues to offer the Q7 as a five-seater by default, but buyers can also choose six- or seven-seat layouts. For the first time, the second row can be specified with two individual seats, creating a six-seat version. The seven-seat layout remains available and can take three child seats. All seats are electrically adjustable.

The new Audi Q7's cabin features a curved OLED display setup, ambient lighting, wireless charging, and a redesigned centre console.

Practicality is another focus. The five-seat model offers up to 806 litres of boot space, which rises to 2,075 litres with the second row folded. The seven-seat version has up to 722 litres behind the second row and 1,980 litres behind the first row.

Technology and comfort features

The Q7's cabin features Audi's curved OLED-based MMI panoramic display, a standard passenger display with privacy mode, and a head-up display. Buyers also get access to the Audi Application Store, while the Audi assistant voice control system can handle vehicle functions, navigation and general queries, with ChatGPT integration available when required.

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Other highlights include a Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system with 22 speakers and up to 1,360 watts of output, wireless charging for two smartphones, ambient lighting, an optional dashcam, and a panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency that can change from transparent to opaque in segmented sections.

New engine line-up

The Q7 will be sold with two versions of the same diesel engine at launch. The higher-output tune makes 295 bhp and 630 Nm, while the lower version produces 242 bhp and 500 Nm. Both get an electric-powered compressor for sharper throttle response. Audi says the MHEV Plus system can add up to 24 bhp for short bursts of support.

The rear of the new Audi Q7 features third-generation digital OLED tail-lights with customisable light signatures and communication lighting functions.

Drivetrain and ride

Power is sent through an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox and Audi’s quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system. The company says the setup uses a new limited-slip centre differential with preload, aimed at improving traction, steering response and handling stability. The SUV comes with steel spring suspension as standard, while adaptive air suspension and adaptive air suspension sport are offered as options.

Launch and price

The new Q7 is built in Bratislava, as before. Orders in Germany open in June 2026, with deliveries due to begin in September. Prices start at €87,900 for the 242 bhp version and €90,500 for the 295 bhp version.

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