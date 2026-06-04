Audi Q4 e-Tron SUV and Sportback launched in the UK market

German automaker Audi has launched the Q4 e-Tron SUV and Sportback in the UK market with prices starting at €46,260 (approximately ₹51.52 lakh). The Q4 will be available as an SUV as well as a Sportback, along with a tech-loaded cabin, more range and fast charging capabilities, among other features. In addition, the Q4 e-Tron will be sold as Sport, S Line, Black Edition and Vorsprung personas.

Audi has launched the Q4 e-tron SUV and Sportback in the UK, featuring updated technology, improved range and multiple trims, including Sport, S Line, Black Edition and range-topping Vorsprung.

Audi Q4 e-Tron Sport: Exterior and Interior

The Sport variant of the Audi Q4 e-Tron exterior boasts a signature Audi design, with angular matrix LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a closed-off grille with the illuminated Audi logo and aluminium details, a functional air dam on the front bumper, a lower front grille and headlight washers. On the side, it gets up to 21-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and silver cladding on the lower part of the doors.

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On the interior, the Audi Q4 e-Tron gets a new-look cabin with heated front sport seats, three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a 12.8-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit, wireless smartphone integration and twin inductive charging trays.

Audi Q4 e-Tron S Line: Exterior and Interior

The S Line variant of the Audi Q4 e-Tron gets 20-inch alloy wheels, S Line styling as well as privacy glass. In addition to that, the Q4 e-Tron gets a sports suspension and enhanced steering precision. Moreover, the interior of the car gets black headlining, aluminium inlays, illuminated S door sills, leather sport seats with embossed detailing, stainless steel pedals, and a flat-bottom steering wheel, among others.

Audi Q4 e-Tron Black Edition: Exterior and Interior

The only major difference when it comes to the exterior of the Audi Q4 e-Tron is gloss black detailing on the front and rear bumper along with Audi Sport 20-inch alloy wheels. The Q4 e-Tron Black Edition, on the inside, gets a heated three-spoke flat-bottom leather multi-function steering wheel, high-tech mesh anthracite inlays, heated front seats, rear outer seats, comfort auxiliary air conditioning, four-way electric lumbar support, and electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver.

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Audi Q4 e-Tron Vorsprung Edition: Exterior and Interior

The Vorsprung Edition is the top-of-the-line variant of the Q4 e-Tron. Moreover, it gets 21-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights with headlight washers and a panoramic sunroof, among others. Notably, the newly launched electric SUV and Sportback from Audi get a 12-inch front passenger display, a 10-speaker SONOS sound system, charging capacity for USB ports, adaptive cruise assist plus with emergency assist, lane departure warning with emergency assist, remote park assist pro with trained parking, surround view camera and AR head-up driver display, among others.

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