Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Price:

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is priced at Rs. 49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available in 1 variant - 2.0L TSI.

What is the ground clearance of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a ground clearance of 176 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1984 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line rivals are Audi Q3, Skoda Kodiaq, Skoda Kodiaq 2025, BMW X1, Nissan X-Trail, Mercedes-Benz GLA.

What is the mileage of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a mileage of 12.58 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a 5 Seater configuration.