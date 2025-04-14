Category Average: 1499.0 - 1995.0 cc
Tiguan R-Line: 1984.0 cc
Category Average: 14.45 kmpl
Tiguan R-Line: 12.58 kmpl
Category Average: 208.45 bhp
Tiguan R-Line: 201.0 bhp
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is priced at Rs. 49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available in 1 variant - 2.0L TSI.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a ground clearance of 176 mm.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1984 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line rivals are Audi Q3, Skoda Kodiaq, Skoda Kodiaq 2025, BMW X1, Nissan X-Trail, Mercedes-Benz GLA.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a mileage of 12.58 kmpl (Company claimed).
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|301 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|12.58 kmpl
|Engine
|1984 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
₹49 Lakhs*
₹44.99 Lakhs*
₹40.99 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹49.92 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
Airbags
9
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Power
201 bhp
Power
192 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
147 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Length
4539 mm
Length
-
Length
4699 mm
Length
4500 mm
Length
4680 mm
Length
4436 mm
Height
1656 mm
Height
-
Height
1665 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
1611 mm
Width
1859 mm
Width
-
Width
1882 mm
Width
1845 mm
Width
1840 mm
Width
2020 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Boot Space
652 litres
Boot Space
355 litres
Boot Space
270 litres
Boot Space
476 litres
Boot Space
585 litres
Boot Space
435 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
|Currently viewing
|Tiguan R-Line vs Q3
|Tiguan R-Line vs Kodiaq
|Tiguan R-Line vs X1
|Tiguan R-Line vs X-Trail
|Tiguan R-Line vs GLA
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line's petrol variant is 12.58 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
Popular Volkswagen Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price