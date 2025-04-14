search iconuserIcon
hamburger icon
PriceSpecs & FeaturesImages
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Front Left Side
1/21
JUST LAUNCHED

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan R-Line

Launch Date: 14 Apr 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceGet on road price[object Object]Delhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Tiguan R-Line Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1499.0 - 1995.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Tiguan R-Line: 1984.0 cc

Category average
Info
Mileage

Category Average: 14.45 kmpl

Tooltip
Tooltip

Tiguan R-Line: 12.58 kmpl

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 208.45 bhp

Tooltip
Tooltip

Tiguan R-Line: 201.0 bhp

Category average

View all Tiguan R-Line Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Latest Update

Latest News:

iconVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with AWD promises power-packed performance
iconVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line to launch in India today. Everything we know

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Price:

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is priced at Rs. 49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available in 1 variant - 2.0L TSI.

What is the ground clearance of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a ground clearance of 176 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1984 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line rivals are Audi Q3, Skoda Kodiaq, Skoda Kodiaq 2025, BMW X1, Nissan X-Trail, Mercedes-Benz GLA.

What is the mileage of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with a mileage of 12.58 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line?

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Variants
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line price starts at ₹ 49 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI
₹49 Lakhs*
Engine
1984 cc
Fuel
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
feature iconParking Sensors: Front & Rear
feature iconParking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
feature iconCruise Control: Adaptive
feature iconInstrument Cluster: Digital
feature iconHeads Up Display (HUD)
feature iconLow Fuel Level Warning
feature iconSunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
feature iconAnti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
feature iconHill Hold Control
view more iconView More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Images

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 1
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 2
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 3
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 4
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 5
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 6
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 7
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 8
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 9
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 10
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 11
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 12
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 13
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 14
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 15
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 16
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 17
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 18
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 19
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 20
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Image 21

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque301 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage12.58 kmpl
Engine1984 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comparison with similar cars

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
₹49 Lakhs*
₹44.99 Lakhs*
₹40.99 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
₹49.92 Lakhs*
₹50.8 Lakhs*
Airbags
9
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Power
201 bhp
Power
192 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
147 bhp
Power
161 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
320 Nm
Torque
360 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Length
4539 mm
Length
-
Length
4699 mm
Length
4500 mm
Length
4680 mm
Length
4436 mm
Height
1656 mm
Height
-
Height
1665 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1720 mm
Height
1611 mm
Width
1859 mm
Width
-
Width
1882 mm
Width
1845 mm
Width
1840 mm
Width
2020 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
6 metres
Boot Space
652 litres
Boot Space
355 litres
Boot Space
270 litres
Boot Space
476 litres
Boot Space
585 litres
Boot Space
435 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Currently viewingTiguan R-Line vs Q3Tiguan R-Line vs KodiaqTiguan R-Line vs X1Tiguan R-Line vs X-TrailTiguan R-Line vs GLA
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Mileage

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line's petrol variant is 12.58 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0L TSI comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
2.0L TSI
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
12.58 kmpl

Popular Volkswagen Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line News

View all
 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line News

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line FAQs

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a competitive mileage of 12.58 kmpl.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes in a single variant which is the 2.0L TSI providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a 5 Seater SUV.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 12.58 kmpl.
The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line comes with 1984 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.
Cars & BikesNew carsVolkswagen carsVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line