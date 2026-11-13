Denza D9 and Z9 GT launched in India at 90 lakh and 1.56 crore

BYD 's luxury sub-brand Denza has debuted in India with two all-electric models: the D9 luxury MPV and the Z9 GT shooting brake. The D9 has been priced at ₹90 lakh, while the Z9 GT costs ₹1.56 crore (both ex-showroom, including GST). Bookings for both vehicles have opened with an initial booking amount of ₹10 lakh. Both models will be available through Denza dealerships in Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Denza D9: Battery, range and performance

The Denza D9 is a three-row, seven-seater MPV measuring 5,250mm in length, 1,960mm in width and 1,900mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,110mm and a minimum turning radius of 5.85 metres. Its powertrain comprises a 115.07 kWh second-generation BYD Blade LFP battery and a single front-mounted electric motor producing 456 bhp and 365 Nm of torque. The front-wheel-drive MPV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

Denza claims a range of 730 km on the NEDC cycle, while its brochure also lists 608 km under the WLTC testing cycle. The MPV supports 11 kW three-phase AC charging.

D9: Cabin and safety features

The D9 follows a 2+2+3 seating arrangement, with second-row captain seats offering 10-way electric adjustment, 10-point massage, heating, ventilation and memory functions. Passengers also get individual armrest-mounted screens, while a 15.6-inch central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster handle infotainment and driver information.

Other equipment includes a 16-speaker Devialet sound system, three-zone climate control, a 1.1-square-metre panoramic glass roof, wireless charging and a dual-mode cooling and heating compartment. Boot capacity ranges from 689 litres to 2,436 litres with the third row folded. Safety features include nine airbags, DiSus-C dual-valve suspension and an advanced driver assistance suite. MY26 DENZA D9 Spec Sheet.pdf

Denza Z9 GT: Performance and technology

The Z9 GT is the more performance-focused offering, featuring three electric motors and an all-wheel-drive system. Its 122.49 kWh second-generation Blade battery supports a claimed NEDC range of 670 km. The powertrain produces a combined 850 kW, equivalent to 1,139 bhp, and 1,210 Nm of torque. Denza claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 270 kmph.

The five-seater also features DiSus-A dual-chamber air suspension, drilled disc brakes at both ends and rear-wheel steering. Its e3 platform enables functions such as Crab Walk and Pencil Compass Turn to assist with manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Denza Z9 GT: Interior and features

The cabin gets a 17.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 13.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a separate 13.2-inch front passenger display, four-zone climate control and a 20-speaker Devialet audio system. Heated, ventilated and massaging seats are also part of its equipment list.

Colour options, availability and warranty

The D9 will be offered in four exterior shades, while the Z9 GT gets three. Denza's six showroom locations are Gurugram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The carmaker says that it will offer a comprehensive vehicle warranty of up to 6 years or 1,50,000 km (whichever comes first). It is also offering an 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty (whichever comes first) on the HV electric powertrain. Both models will also come with a six-year roadside assistance programme.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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